Operations Recruiter, International

Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the recruiting team focused on the Global International Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most rapidly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work outside of the United States.
You will:
- Drive and lead recruiting strategy for the teams responsible for partnerships, up-skilling, and advisory.
- Work closely with hiring teams across the International Public Sector team defining job descriptions, requirements, and interview processes.
- Work closely with recruiters, hiring managers, and leadership to understand hiring needs, role requirements, and company culture to target the right talent.
- Stay informed on industry trends, salary benchmarks, and competitive intelligence.
- Leverage your recruiting metrics to inform your activity needs, which you'll interpret and present to hiring managers
- Collaborate with recruiting coordinators, recruiters, and hiring partners to build a transparent interview experience.
- Foster trust-based relationships with candidates, gaining a close understanding of their requirements and concerns.
- Help ensure we build inclusive and diverse teams as we grow.
- Influence and educate hiring teams on interviewing best practices.
- Take full ownership of sourcing passive leads for your pipelines as needed
Ideally you'd have:
- 4+ years of recruiting experience in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.
- You have an eye for detail, and care equally about the qualitative and quantitative output of your work.
- You build strong relationships; your candidates, clients, and peers trust you.
- You’re careful to avoid being transactional, and focus intently on building genuine connections.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Experience managing high-volume roles.
Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
