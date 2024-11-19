Head of Revenue Operations

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Artificial Intelligence across multiple industries, including self driving cars, eCommerce, natural language processing, and more. This role will lead the Revenue Operations team, you will be responsible for ensuring that Scale has clear and steady visibility of revenue across a rapidly growing list of products and accounts. The Revenue Operations team acts as an important connection between Operations, Go-to-Market, Analytics, Accounting and Finance to ensure that all closed deals are implemented correctly in Scale’s systems and that the right tools and processes are developed internally to forecast revenue, bill our customers, and recognize monthly revenue.

An ideal candidate will be comfortable handling complexity in a fast-paced environment, have a high level of attention to detail, and will be interested in building out and/or simplifying existing systems and processes to drive efficiency and scalability. This is the perfect opportunity for a self-starter who is interested in expanding their analytical and operational toolkit within the context of Artificial Intelligence.

You Will

Develop and execute the overall revenue operations strategy to drive revenue growth, enable accurate forecasting, enhance system and process efficiency, and streamline operations.

Collaborate with product, operations, and engineering to deliver system and billing solutions to support the continued growth and scale of the business including new product launches and billing schemes

Utilize strong analytical skills to investigate and root cause revenue discrepancies, propose solutions, and collaborate with relevant teams to implement corrective actions

Lead the collection, analysis, and interpretation of data related to revenue performance, forecasts, consumption, and customer insights

Identify improvements and implement feedback to continuously improve the revenue and billing process

Own the end to end billing process including establishing SKUs, to reconciling amounts to be invoiced

Own the cross-functional collaboration across finance, engineering, accounting, and analytics teams to ensure the accuracy of all revenue data

Ideally, You’d Have

10+ years of professional experience in an accounting, analytics, top-tier consulting firm, or finance, including 3 years leading a team of 3+ individuals

An undergraduate and/or graduate degree in accounting, information systems, finance, or analytics

Experience navigating through ambiguous and fast-paced work environment.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present insights to stakeholders at various levels.

Strong quantitative skills and the willingness to dig into data.

The ability to think from first principles and iterate quickly to deliver results.

An entrepreneurial spirit, comfortable with navigating ambiguity, and possessing a strong sense of grit.

This role is critical in ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of growth mechanisms, and a track record of simplifying processes to deliver results in high-stakes environments.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $170,000 — $240,000 USD