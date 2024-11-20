Executive Recruiter

Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our model deployment and evaluation platforms to bring and apply AI to both enterprises and governments.
The Executive Recruiting team partners across the business to hire Director+ technical and non-technical roles. Recruiters joining today will work with Scale’s leadership team to identify talent, cultivate networks, and roll out recruiting strategies that bring the brightest technical and operational minds to the business.
You will:
- Build relationships with leaders, their organizations, and the People teams that support them to build a deep understanding and nuanced understanding of talent needs and preferences
- Develop and execute comprehensive sourcing and acquisition strategies to attract top executive talent, working with both sourcers and executive talent researchers.
- Manage the recruitment process and candidate experience end-to-end, from screening to offer
- Be responsible for managing the metrics, market insights, and operation of your search to identify and implement opportunities to improve process, uplevel interview practices, and drive candidate decisions
- Build trusting relationships with candidates to understand their motivations to help both them and Scale understand the best potential fits
You have:
- 10+ years of executive recruiting experience
- Experience both sourcing and closing leadership at the Director-and-up level
- Exceptional ability to identify and engage passive executive talent
- A proven track record of learning particular niches, industries, and ideal target profiles, and building tailored strategies to reach them
- Demonstrated ability to carry multiple searches simultaneously in a fast-paced environment
- An ability to run independently and autonomously once given guidance – you can canvass a market, tap and build your network, triangulate on what matters, and build and execute against a hiring plan
- A penchant and passion for finding and connecting with the best talent
Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.