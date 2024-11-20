Executive Recruiter

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our model deployment and evaluation platforms to bring and apply AI to both enterprises and governments.

The Executive Recruiting team partners across the business to hire Director+ technical and non-technical roles. Recruiters joining today will work with Scale’s leadership team to identify talent, cultivate networks, and roll out recruiting strategies that bring the brightest technical and operational minds to the business.

You will:

Build relationships with leaders, their organizations, and the People teams that support them to build a deep understanding and nuanced understanding of talent needs and preferences

Develop and execute comprehensive sourcing and acquisition strategies to attract top executive talent, working with both sourcers and executive talent researchers.

Manage the recruitment process and candidate experience end-to-end, from screening to offer

Be responsible for managing the metrics, market insights, and operation of your search to identify and implement opportunities to improve process, uplevel interview practices, and drive candidate decisions

Build trusting relationships with candidates to understand their motivations to help both them and Scale understand the best potential fits

You have:

10+ years of executive recruiting experience

Experience both sourcing and closing leadership at the Director-and-up level

Exceptional ability to identify and engage passive executive talent

A proven track record of learning particular niches, industries, and ideal target profiles, and building tailored strategies to reach them

Demonstrated ability to carry multiple searches simultaneously in a fast-paced environment

An ability to run independently and autonomously once given guidance – you can canvass a market, tap and build your network, triangulate on what matters, and build and execute against a hiring plan

A penchant and passion for finding and connecting with the best talent

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $160,000 — $225,000 USD