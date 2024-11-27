Recruiting Manager, International

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a recruiting lead to oversee international public sector hiring.

About the Team

Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the recruiting team focused on the Global International Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most rapidly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work with governments and entities outside of the United States.

You will:

Lead, coach, and develop a team of recruiters focused on hiring for our International Public Sector business unit

Partner with senior leadership and hiring teams to deeply understand their business. Apply insights and problem-solving skills to develop and execute hiring strategies that lead to hiring success

Own the pipeline for your given function and provide top line leaders visibility into hiring progress and health of the pipeline

Establish team goals, track performance metrics, and ensure consistent delivery against hiring plans

Skillfully balance future planning with current demands.

Adapt to change and handle ambiguity. Able to adjust from periods of high hiring intensity to periods of lower recruiting volume

Roll up sleeves and recruit for senior-level roles as needed

Ideally you'd have:

10+ years of technical recruiting experience with 2+ years of experience leading a team

Experience owning the recruiting partnership with VP+ stakeholders

Proven track record of scaling hiring in fast-growing environments

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training.