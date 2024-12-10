Forward Deployed Engineer - New Grad

At Scale, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

Scale is a vital part of bringing ML-enabled technologies to the world, from autonomous driving to document processing and more. Scale’s emerging products are some of the fastest-growing in the company’s history. In particular, Scale is building SaaS-like solutions to help democratize Scale’s data annotation capabilities to teams of all sizes and industries and troubleshoot issues with their datasets.

Are you an innovative and driven problem-solver with a passion for engineering and have exceptional customer service skills? Scale is seeking talented Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to embark on a transformative journey with our customers, helping them unlock their full potential and accelerate their growth and adoption of Scale’s platform.

As a Forward Deployed Engineer, you'll have the unique opportunity to work side-by-side with Scale's customers in a highly dynamic and collaborative environment. You'll be an integral part of our customers' technical teams, shaping their daily operations and working directly within their codebase. You’ll meet with our customers regularly onsite and be responsible for their entire data pipelines from hardware and sensor configuration to data processing and transformations. By providing bespoke integration and platform readiness support tailored to each customer's distinct needs, you'll be able to make a tangible impact on their business.

This role will be a part of Scale’s Field Engineering team that supports Scale’s most strategic customers. You will collaborate closely with various stakeholders at Scale including product and engineering teams to contribute valuable insights to enhance our products and services, and ultimately drive customer satisfaction, and consumption of Scale’s platform. If you love leading customer teams by designing and delivering customized solutions, providing hands-on support, and working on some of the most difficult challenges this is the role for you!

You will:

Have an In depth understanding of customer hardware and sensor configuration. Ability to troubleshoot, design, and recommend specific hardware solutions to optimize raw data capture.

Own, document, troubleshoot, and optimize the customer’s entire data pipeline including complex data transformations and processing from raw sensor capture to model ingestion.

Work in all your development environments by writing and debugging code directly in your codebase. They will have the same level of access as a customer’s engineers.

Meet regularly with customer teams onsite (strong preference) and virtually to collaborate cross functionally with all teams responsible for their data pipeline

Be the technical point of contact for all data related questions and troubleshooting

Interface directly with Scale teams for proper data ingestion

Requirements:

A graduation date in Fall 2024 or Spring 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field (Computer Science, EECS, Computer Engineering, Statistics)

Product engineering experience such as building web apps full-stack, integrating with relevant APIs and services, talking to customers, figuring out ‘what’ to build and then iterating

Previous Computer Science/Software Engineering Internship experience

Track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale

Experience building systems that process large volumes of data

Experience with Python, React, typescript and/or MongoDB

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $124,000 — $145,000 USD