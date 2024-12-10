Scale AI is seeking a highly motivated Senior Accountant to join our growing accounting team and assist in preparing day to day corporate accounting operations, supporting the month end close process, and helping to implement systems and processes that will support Scale as we continue to grow. You’ll have the opportunity to work in a dynamic, fast and high-growth environment.

The ideal candidate thrives in a high-growth start-up, is detail-oriented, and has excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Additionally, the candidate has demonstrated the ability to build scalable cross-functional relationships through systems and process implementation. We hope you will join our team!

You Will:

Prepare journal entries and day to day corporate accounting activities, support the month end close process, and provide timely and accurate month-end close financials that are U.S. GAAP compliant

Build or enhance balance sheet account reconciliation workpaper including reviewing and performing some clean-up of historical reconciliations and related balances

Collaborate within Accounting and Finance teams on metrics, flux analysis, forecast, and projections and support preparation of the monthly reporting package

Prepare documents supporting internal and external audits and ensure the successful completion of those audits

Manage FloQast, our month end close and reconciliation management tool

Support the implementation of new systems, tools, and processes to streamline close and build scalable solutions to support the growth of the Company

Identify and drive process improvements to gain efficiencies and reduce close timeline

Develop, maintain and improve internal controls which relate to assigned areas

Ideally You Have:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting; CPA or equivalent required

4+ years of relevant accounting experience; Combination of public accounting (Big 4 strongly preferred) and industry experience (start-up through to becoming a public Company experience a plus)

Strong knowledge of U.S. GAAP and SOX

Experience with general ledger functions and the month end/year end close process is strongly preferred

Experience with financial audit preparation is strongly preferred

Proven proficiency of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, etc); must be highly proficient in Excel

Excellent writing, oral communication, analytical, organizational, and interpersonal skills with a high attention to detail

Excellent problem solving skills; project management experience a plus, ability to work in a fast pace environment

Nice to Haves:

Direct accounting experience for any/all of the following areas: accruals, cloud computing arrangement, internally developed software, consolidation and Fx.

Proficiency in Google Workspace (Docs, Sheets, etc.), SQL, NetSuite, FloQast, and Coupa considered a plus

Please note that in order to maintain integrity to our Scale titling philosophy, we do not internally use titles such as “senior,” but have levels to reflect seniority. Our Talent Acquisition team works closely with our employees to provide them the opportunity to grow their careers and demonstrate the scope of work in other ways aside from job titles. If you have further questions, please direct them to your recruiter and/or hiring manager, who can provide more insight.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $92,000 — $120,000 USD