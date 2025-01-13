Sales Strategy & Operations Associate

Products
Sales Strategy & Operations drives mission-critical initiatives within our Commercial Finance & go-to-market teams as we look to build a sustainable and scalable sales engine to power Scale’s continued growth. Initiatives range from building internal deal and pricing processes, to managing and planning sales compensation, to forecasting and defining pipeline analytics.
You will be joining the Sales Strategy & Operations team and will have the opportunity to directly shape our rapidly growing sales organization. You will work closely with Sales and Finance leadership, including our SVP of Sales & Chief Financial Officer, and will play a key role in aligning the go-to-market team to ensure success in our goals and mission. We are looking for highly motivated generalists who combine an empathetic interpersonal style and analytical rigor to drive clear outcomes. If you enjoy getting into the weeds of a problem and building strong relationships in an energetic and fast-paced environment, we would love to hear from you! Each day at Scale is different and we promise you will never be bored.
What you’ll be doing:
- Be the end-to-end owner of our sales compensation processing & planning workstreams
- Develop strategic recommendations around our sales processes with sales management and reps
- Ability to understand financial deal modeling, mechanics, and commercial deal details and contracts
- Tackle ambiguous, open-ended questions around our go-to-market motion, and quickly implement and iterate on solutions that deliver measurable results
- Support Sales and Finance leadership in quarterly strategy and planning, including forecasting and financial metric analysis
- Help incubate, scope, and execute on new initiatives around sales productivity, forecasting, and enablement
- Be the trusted partner and advisor to the sales team at Scale
What we’re looking for:
- A penchant for digging deep into data, thinking from first principles, and exercising sound judgment in the face of ambiguity
- A strong orientation towards driving outcomes, and experience building process and aligning cross-functional stakeholders to deliver results
- A keen interest in sales, deals, and commercial transactions
- Strong oral and written communication skills, especially at the senior / executive management level
- Excellent quantitative analytical skills, modeling experience a huge plus - proficiency in Microsoft Excel/GSheets is a must-have
Nice-to-haves:
- 2+ years of experience in management consulting, finance, or a high-growth startup
- Experience with B2B sales organizations and the ability to understand and navigate complex enterprise sales cycles
- Familiarity with financial modeling, Tableau, and SQL
- Comfort with sales software and tooling such as Salesforce, Clari, Outreach, HubSpot
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.