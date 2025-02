Engagement Manager - Germany

Scale's Public Sector customer base is growing rapidly, and you will be on the front lines of ensuring that these customers become passionate, lifelong Scale partners. As a member of our Federal Delivery team, you own the account plan, manage day-to-day execution for customers, and ensure an incredible customer experience. You are the ultimate all-rounder, a hybrid Customer Success and Technical Program Manager. Day to day, you will manage the customer relationship, deliver AI/ML solutions, use data to refine processes, align internal resources, and triage customer issues. All of this serves an ultimate goal of delivering outsize value in supporting our Federal customer’s AI/ML objectives.

Your bias toward finding not just one-off solutions, but repeatable and scalable ways to ensure we continually deliver on customer objectives. You have a track record of managing active customers, in addition to driving renewals and supporting sales teams in managing upsells. You are naturally empathetic and excel at building long-term relationships through diligent problem-solving and thoughtful, strategic discussions.

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.

