Scale AI accelerates AI development by providing high-quality training data and infrastructure. We work with leading organizations to solve complex problems, enabling them to build transformative AI models. Join our team to shape the future of AI and push the boundaries of innovation.

About the Team

The Scale Interactive Brand Studio is a small yet mighty team (6 people full-time) responsible for the design and development of scale.com and the creation of original content (illustrations, icons, logos, and graphs). We design for a variety of applications including trade show booths, printed marketing materials, and digital advertising. We aim to keep the quality bar high as we grow. This is an exciting opportunity to help evolve Scale's brand.

Role Overview

We are looking for a versatile and detail-oriented Creative Producer / Program Manager to join the Brand Experience team at Scale AI. This role is pivotal in ensuring the seamless execution of projects across a wide range of initiatives, including marketing campaigns, events, creative content development, and cross-functional collaborations. The ideal candidate is organized, scrappy, thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and is passionate about delivering high-quality results.

What you'll do:

Project Management: Oversee the end-to-end production of projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and on budget.

Creative Collaboration: Work closely with designers, writers, engineers, and other stakeholders to bring projects to life while maintaining a high standard of quality.

Cross-Functional Coordination: Liaise with internal teams (e.g., marketing, product, and engineering) and external vendors to align priorities and resources.

Process Improvement: Develop and implement workflows to optimize project efficiency and team collaboration.

Budget Oversight: Manage budgets, allocate resources, and track expenditures across multiple projects.

Risk Management: Anticipate potential challenges and proactively address issues to ensure project success.

Quality Assurance: Ensure final deliverables meet brand standards and project objectives.

Ideally you'll have:

Experience: 3-5+ years in a production or project management role, preferably in a technology, creative, or agency environment.

Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with project management tools (e.g., Linear, Asana, Jira, Trello) and design/creative tools (e.g., Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, C4D/3D).

Adaptability: Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication skills with the ability to articulate complex ideas clearly.

Problem-Solving: A proactive mindset with a knack for solving problems and navigating ambiguity.

Collaborative Spirit: Ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams and foster a collaborative work environment.

Nice to haves:

Experience in the AI, tech, or data industry is a plus.

Background in creative production, such as video production, event planning, or digital content.

Experience working with global teams and managing remote collaborations.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $144,000 — $172,800 USD