Infrastructure Security Engineer, IPS

Scale AI is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Security Engineer, Infrastructure to join our dynamic Security Engineering team. As a part of this team, you will play a critical role in delivering high-impact AI-powered mission solutions for international public sector customers. Our scalable and high-performance platform forms the foundation for these solutions, and your expertise will be instrumental in securing and implementing systems that can handle billions of data points with exceptional performance.
You will:
- Design and implement secure scalable backend systems for public sector customers, leveraging Scale's modern and cloud-native AI infrastructure.
- Own services or systems and define their long-term health goals, while also improving the health of surrounding components
- Improve our high engineering standards, tooling, and process
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and execute the vision for backend solutions, ensuring they meet the unique needs of government agencies operating in secure environments.
- Participate actively in international customer engagements, working closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver innovative solutions.
- Design & build secure platforms supporting our public sector customers around the world.
Ideally you'd have:
- Cloud-Native Technologies: Understanding of containerization (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes) is required. Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and experience in developing and deploying applications in a cloud-native environment.
- Security Focused: Experience with Compliance frameworks, and requirements(e.g, GDPR, CIS Benchmarks, SOC2, etc). Experience developing software & technical solutions that meet strict security & regulatory compliance requirements. Experience deploying security tools for authentication, monitoring, and logging( e.g Elasticsearch, Grafana, Keycloak, etc)
- Problem Solving: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to understand complex challenges and devise effective solutions. Ability to think critically, identify root causes, and propose innovative approaches to overcome technical obstacles.
- Collaboration and Communication: Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and customers. Ability to clearly articulate technical concepts to non-technical audiences and foster a collaborative work environment.
- Adaptability and Learning Agility: Willingness to embrace new technologies, learn new skills, and adapt to evolving project requirements. Ability to quickly grasp and apply new concepts and stay up-to-date with emerging trends in software engineering.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
