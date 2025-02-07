Scale AI is on the lookout for a Head of Generative AI Pilots and Experiments to lead our groundbreaking Generative AI initiatives across a spectrum of STEM domains. This distinctive leadership role offers the unique opportunity to spearhead zero-to-one projects, driving innovation from the ground up and bringing entirely new AI solutions to life.

In this role, you will:

Pioneer Innovation: Lead the conception and execution of pioneering Generative AI projects, transforming novel ideas into impactful realities across fields such as Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Business, Finance, Economics, and more.

As the Generative AI Specialist Pilots Lead, you will be at the forefront of AI innovation, driving transformative projects from inception to implementation. If you are passionate about tackling ambitious, zero-to-one initiatives and eager to make a significant impact in the AI landscape, this role offers an unparalleled opportunity to lead and shape the future of Generative AI at Scale AI.

Join us and be a key player in building the next generation of AI solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible.

You will be in charge of:

Strategic project management: lead the development and execution of high-impact Generative AI pilot projects, ensuring alignment with Scale AI’s objectives and industry advancements by collaborating closely with research and engineering teams.

Team leadership & culture: manage and mentor a team of Generative AI Single Threaded Owners (STOs), fostering a high-performance, innovative, and inclusive environment that promotes continuous learning and effective cross-functional collaboration.

AI strategy & innovation: develop and implement domain-specific AI roadmaps, oversee high-quality data processes, stay updated on the latest Generative AI trends, and drive the creation of innovative tools to enhance AI development workflows.

Quality assurance: establish and maintain rigorous quality assurance and model evaluation processes to ensure dataset integrity and model performance meet Scale AI’s highest standards.

Ideally, you’d have:

Experience & Education

Master’s or Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, or a related field.

Advanced degrees in specialized STEM fields (e.g., Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Business, Finance, Economics) are highly desirable.

3-7 years of experience in AI, machine learning, or data science roles, with a focus on Generative AI.

Proven track record in leading AI projects within specialized domains.

Expertise in AI applications related to Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Business, Finance, Economics, or other STEM fields.

Skills & Competencies

Deep understanding of machine learning algorithms, data annotation techniques, and Generative AI model evaluation.

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python and familiarity with AI frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch).

Strong leadership abilities with experience managing cross-functional and high-performing teams.

Excellent project management skills, capable of overseeing multiple complex projects simultaneously.

Ability to analyze complex data and make data-driven decisions, with a focus on innovation and long-term planning.

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills, combined with ability to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders effectively.

Personal Attributes

Unwavering commitment & endurance: deeply passionate about advancing AI, willing to dedicate extensive hours and maintain high productivity in demanding, high-pressure environments.

Proven resilience: Experienced in high-intensity settings such as investment banking or elite consulting, adept at managing multiple high-stakes projects with a results-driven mindset.

Creative problem-solver: Innovative thinker who develops novel solutions to complex challenges, balancing creativity with practicality to drive effective AI initiatives.

Collaboration: Values diverse perspectives, fosters a culture of teamwork, and thrives in dynamic, fast-paced environments by building strong, supportive relationships.

This role is critical for:

Driving the development of high-quality AI models essential for training and evaluating cutting-edge Generative AI systems across various specialized domains.

Leading initiatives that push the boundaries of Generative AI technologies in Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Business, Finance, Economics, and other STEM fields.

Contributing to Scale AI's strategic objectives by ensuring successful and impactful Generative AI projects that meet industry and client needs.

Building and nurturing high-performing teams that are motivated, skilled, and aligned with the company's vision.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $196,000 — $245,000 USD