As a Head of Delivery Operations, you will drive millions in weekly revenue for our business. This is a demanding role, and you should be prepared to wear many hats such as Operator, Program Manager, Product Manager, and People Manager. The ideal profile should have a strong entrepreneurial mindset, be a great leader of teams, be comfortable getting into the weeds, and be excited about intense, impactful work that leads to an accelerated career progression.
In this leadership role, you will help define top-level business unit priorities & goals, innovate on operational processes, build a team with your own unique culture, and lead the delivery of cutting-edge AI data for the world’s largest enterprises.
This role is critical in ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the Generative AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of product and operational rigor, an inspiring leadership style, and a track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments. You have a demonstrated ability to lead projects and initiatives, establish credibility with internal and customer C-Suite stakeholders, and are comfortable rolling up your sleeves to tackle a variety of challenges. If you want to work on the most ambitious Generative AI innovation in the world and have some fun while doing it, we'd love to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
- Partner with the SVP of Generative AI and other senior leadership to define business priorities, drive execution of key initiatives, and create alignment between and within teams.
- Lead cross-functional projects with diverse stakeholders (Engineering + Ops + Go-to-Market)
- Partner with product and engineering teams to enhance products to fulfill needs of strategic customers and initiatives
- Own the execution of generative AI data collection operations for $XXXM/yr strategic customers
- Give regular progress updates to Scale’s executive team
- Work on some of the most impactful problems at the company
ideally you'd have:
- Strong technical background (a degree in computer science is ideal, and at minimum the role requires the ability to do data analytics using SQL or Python).
- 5+ years of experience leading a team, developing product or operational processes, or as a SWE.
- Strong problem solving capabilities (experience working on operational challenges or as a consultant is a plus).
- Entrepreneurial experience and mindset - you are excited about building things from scratch
- Strong executive communication skills – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and precise insights and a proven ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people, and influence cross-functionally without direct authority.
- An entrepreneurial spirit, comfortable with navigating ambiguity and scaling new products or services from the ground up - you are excited about building things from scratch, and are not afraid to roll up your sleeves and execute alongside your team.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
