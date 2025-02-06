As a Head of Delivery Operations, you will drive millions in weekly revenue for our business. This is a demanding role, and you should be prepared to wear many hats such as Operator, Program Manager, Product Manager, and People Manager. The ideal profile should have a strong entrepreneurial mindset, be a great leader of teams, be comfortable getting into the weeds, and be excited about intense, impactful work that leads to an accelerated career progression.

In this leadership role, you will help define top-level business unit priorities & goals, innovate on operational processes, build a team with your own unique culture, and lead the delivery of cutting-edge AI data for the world’s largest enterprises.

This role is critical in ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the Generative AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of product and operational rigor, an inspiring leadership style, and a track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments. You have a demonstrated ability to lead projects and initiatives, establish credibility with internal and customer C-Suite stakeholders, and are comfortable rolling up your sleeves to tackle a variety of challenges. If you want to work on the most ambitious Generative AI innovation in the world and have some fun while doing it, we'd love to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

Partner with the SVP of Generative AI and other senior leadership to define business priorities, drive execution of key initiatives, and create alignment between and within teams.

Lead cross-functional projects with diverse stakeholders (Engineering + Ops + Go-to-Market)

Partner with product and engineering teams to enhance products to fulfill needs of strategic customers and initiatives

Own the execution of generative AI data collection operations for $XXXM/yr strategic customers

Give regular progress updates to Scale’s executive team

Work on some of the most impactful problems at the company

ideally you'd have:

Strong technical background (a degree in computer science is ideal, and at minimum the role requires the ability to do data analytics using SQL or Python).

5+ years of experience leading a team, developing product or operational processes, or as a SWE.

Strong problem solving capabilities (experience working on operational challenges or as a consultant is a plus).

Entrepreneurial experience and mindset - you are excited about building things from scratch

Strong executive communication skills – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and precise insights and a proven ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people, and influence cross-functionally without direct authority.

An entrepreneurial spirit, comfortable with navigating ambiguity and scaling new products or services from the ground up - you are excited about building things from scratch, and are not afraid to roll up your sleeves and execute alongside your team.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $196,000 — $245,000 USD