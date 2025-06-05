As Director of Delivery Operations at Scale, you will be responsible for driving world-class execution across our delivery organization, ensuring our most complex, high-impact AI and ML programs are executed with precision, efficiency, and customer obsession. Your mandate spans both tactical execution and strategic leadership, from rolling up your sleeves to solve project-level bottlenecks, to scaling the systems, tooling, and people that will define the next generation of delivery excellence at Scale.

You’ll partner cross-functionally to deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers, while continuously pushing the boundaries of what operational excellence looks like in AI. You will help shape the direction of the delivery org and ensure we're set up to win as we scale with the most ambitious AI customers in the world. This role is ideal for someone who thrives on owning complex problems, delivering results fast, and scaling teams in a dynamic, high-growth environment.







You will:

Lead and manage a team of senior delivery leaders, guiding the development, growth, and performance of a rapidly scaling organization.

Oversee and own end-to-end delivery execution across multiple complex customer programs, ensuring outcomes are met with speed, quality, and reliability.

Partner closely with Product, Engineering, and Go-To-Market teams to build systems and workflows that are repeatable, efficient, and tailored to customer needs.

Dive deep into metrics and operations to identify bottlenecks and opportunities, and drive continuous improvements across processes and tools.

Act as a thought partner to executive leadership on how we evolve and scale our delivery capabilities in service of the company’s broader strategy.

Define and reinforce delivery standards, SLAs, and execution excellence across all customer programs.

Champion a culture of ownership, innovation, and high performance across the delivery organization.

Ideally, you’d have:

7+ years of experience in scaling large-scale operational efforts at high-growth startups, or in founding/co-founding and operating fast-paced companies.

A proven ability to build and lead high-performing teams, especially in execution-heavy or customer-facing functions.

Deep operational fluency. You are data-driven, detail-oriented, act with urgency, and are energized by complex, cross-functional challenges.

Experience designing and scaling systems, processes, and teams across multiple customer segments and product lines.

Strong product intuition and comfort working closely with technical teams.

Experience working in or adjacent to AI/ML, or in tech-forward services organizations (a plus, but not required).





Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $224,000 — $280,000 USD