Technical Program Manager, Customer Operations

As Scale continues to grow as the top provider of data products and services to Generative AI companies across the globe, our Customer Operations Planning team is growing along with it to meet that demand. The team oversees a variety of critical workstreams that help Scale to maximize its operational resources to have the greatest impact in helping our customers advance the state of the art in Generative AI technology. These workstreams include demand forecasting, new opportunity scoping, staffing and resource allocation tracking, and customer delivery attainment oversight.

We are looking for a Technical Program Manager to build, develop, and execute across these workstreams and others. You will work with stakeholders across the delivery operations, engagement management, sales, finance, analytics, product, business operations, and leadership teams to fulfill our team’s goals.

The ideal candidate is one who can apply structured thinking, organizational prowess, and data-driven decisionmaking within dynamic environments that call for creativity and flexibility. This role provides an excellent opportunity to have a force-multiplying impact on Scale’s operations team, while working across our entire Gen AI customer base and a variety of internal stakeholders.

You will:

Build and maintain analytical systems to:

Manage Scale’s customer demand forecasting system, working with Engagement Managers and Account Executives.



Translate demand signal into delivery resource and financial projections, working in coordination with Scale’s allocation, growth, and finance teams.



Track staffing assignments and availability across Scale’s GenAI operations team, and work with ops leaders to drive staffing assignments.



Review key operational and financial performance data for Scale’s GenAI projects.

Apply operational insight to:

Vet new opportunities that come to Scale’s Gen AI team with ops resourcing and capabilities in mind.



Track operational attainment actuals against forecasted demand across GenAI project teams, understanding where there are operational gaps that need to be filled.

Flex problem-solving skills to:

Identify and escalate project and account-level operational risks.



Work with ops stakeholders to develop methods to effectively investigate and solve operational challenges.



Continuously seek ways to improve and streamline Customer Operations Planning systems and processes.

Ideally you’d have:

Degree in a quantitative field (e.g. Math, Engineering, Economics, Computer Science, etc.)

3+ years of experience in an analytical and/or operational role

Proficiency in SQL + advanced skills in Sheets and/or Excel

Proficiency in project management methodologies (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience working at a B2B-focused company strongly preferred

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to see a solution through

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, working within cross-functional environments

Leadership skills to guide and mentor more junior members of the team

An eye for and appreciation of the importance of detail

Nice to haves:

A solid understanding of Generative AI technology

Python proficiency

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $132,000 — $165,000 USD