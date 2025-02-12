Integration Architect

We are building the Business Transformation team to help create and improve processes and systems for Scale. The Business Transformation team is responsible for improving strategic, financial and operational decisions by partnering with the leadership team in making critical decisions across Scale.

The Business Transformation team will play a critical role in ensuring the GTM, Finance, Accounting, People, Recruiting, and other teams have the best insights, tools, and processes to run effectively and efficiently. We are building out a team under the Integration/Automation pillar on the Business Transformation team – you will work closely across GTM, Finance, Accounting, People, Recruiting, and many cross-functional stakeholders to transform our existing capabilities through improved business processes and automations. This role will be directly responsible for building out automations and integrations between our applications. You will partner with stakeholders to apply critical and strategic thinking, influence decisions and create solutions that will benefit the whole organization.

What you’ll be doing:

Establish processes that will govern how the Business Transformation team approaches integrations and automation solutions

Partner with leaders across IT, Analytics, Data Engineering, Sales Operations, Accounting, Finance to develop and establish an automation mindset focused on long-term scale

Build trusted partnerships with many stakeholders (e.g. GTM, Operations, EPD, People Operations, Legal, etc.) to collaborate, identify risks and establish transparency to mitigate unexpected impacts to the Business Transformation team

Partner with cross-functional teams to establish and maintain an automation roadmap for all internal applications and own the execution of that roadmap

Drive the company’s automation strategy and execution of critical integrations (e.g. Quote to Cash, Lead to Opportunity, Hire to Retire, Record to Report)

Develop AI use cases within our existing tech stack and figure out game changing use cases that will multiply our efficiency

Document and maintain an inventory of automations, integrations, and data architecture design

Own the end-to-end process for all automations which includes: requirements gathering, solution design, build, test and validation, and deployment

What we’re looking for:

Bachelor’s degree with a major in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field

5+ years of relevant work experience around automating GTM, Finance, and Accounting processes and systems implementation

Have in-depth experience building integrations / automations with an iPaaS such as Workato, Mulesoft, Boomi, etc.

Knowledge and experience with applications such as Salesforce / CPQ, NetSuite, Coupa, Adaptive Insights, Anrok, Workday, Tableau, Snowflake, BambooHR, Everstage, etc.

Experience in process improvement methodologies and leading organizational transformation practices

An agile mindset that will iterate through blockers and build foundational architecture for future scale

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $132,000 — $158,000 USD