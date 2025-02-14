Solutions Engineer - Robotics

Scale plays a vital role in the development of AI. Our customer base is growing exponentially, and you will be on the front lines: ensuring that the world's most innovative companies become passionate, lifelong Scale customers. Scale’s Autonomous Vehicles and Computer Vision (AVCV) business unit is rapidly expanding into Robotics use cases, supporting customers building physical AI.

In AVCV, Solutions Engineers (SEs) are fundamentally responsible for building deep relationships with our most strategic customers as trusted technical account leaders.

This is a unique, multi-faceted role: SEs have to balance their technical prowess and communication (engineering) with driving commercial velocity (sales) while also scoping operationally complex workflows (ops). As such, SEs in AVCV are critical for net-new customers, but also for growing trusted relationships with strategic partners and communicating technical value across multiple organizational levels, departments, and often countries and continents.

You will be part of a highly specialized team, often influencing multi-million dollar contracts and initiatives with strategic customers. You will be traveling onsite around the world to conduct technical workshops and scope new work, while also conducting demos and pilots with new prospects. This is an exciting opportunity to join a tight-knit team, and influence a business that’s mature yet growing, and expanding into new product areas.

You will:

Partner with Scale Account Executives and Engagement Managers to deliver net-new customer pilots and grow technical relationships with existing customers

Partner with Product Engineering and Product Management to influence the roadmap based on what you’re seeing on the front lines in the industry

Develop technical domain expertise in areas of 2D and 3D imaging and annotation, multi-sensor fusion and calibration, GPS/INS navigation systems, computer vision and other autonomy-adjacent concepts

Be accountable for the technical customer experience and commercial growth, often in the form of growing existing customers with new use cases and subteams

Work closely with highly technical engineers at our customers to ensure satisfaction with Scale delivered data, software platforms, and workflows

Design, develop and maintain playbooks, demos and other tools for executing successful, efficient pilots and customer expansions

Evangelize Scale and interact with customers at major industry events and academic conferences

You have:

Strong engineering background preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, or other Engineering fields

3+ years of experience developing with Python, C++, Java and / or other scripting languages

2+ years of enterprise sales experience, including experience selling deeply technical solutions to business and technical audiences pre and post-sales

Strong project management and interpersonal skills, high detail orientation, and strong sense of ownership

Presentation skills with a high degree of technical credibility when speaking with a variety of external stakeholders including executives and front-line engineers

High level of comfort communicating effectively across internal and external organizations

Ability to travel 20-25% of the time, including internationally

Intellectual curiosity, empathy, and ability to operate with high autonomy

Nice to haves:

Hands-on Experience in Robotics, AI, or Computer Vision- particularly hands on sensor experience using Lidars, cameras and other automotive technologies

Previous experience as a technical go-to-market resource

Previous experience successfully achieving quota

Previous experience selling complex technical solutions to enterprises in the deal size of $500K to $5M+

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $156,000 — $195,000 USD