Engagement Manager, Enterprise

At Scale AI, we believe AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI.

As Engagement Manager for Enterprise AI, you will work closely with Scale’s Enterprise AI leadership team to execute on our vision to be the partner of choice for AI solutions at Fortune-500 and global blue-chip companies.

With a deep focus on the latest Generative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) applications for large enterprises, you will be working on the bleeding edge of AI innovation and fundamentally how work gets done in organizations.

The ideal candidate is a highly motivated individual who is able to combine meticulous organization & strategic thinking, analytical rigor, an obsessive focus on customer relationships and outcomes, with an empathetic interpersonal style. You have a demonstrated ability to lead high-impact (AI) projects, establish credibility with internal and customer C-Suite stakeholders, and are comfortable rolling up your sleeves to tackle a variety of challenges.

If you want to work on the most ambitious, real value AI Enterprise projects in the world we'd love to hear from you!

You will:

Work with leading machine learning, product, engineering, and business teams at world class companies across industries to help them build and improve GenAI applications that drive real business value

Work directly with leaders at our clients to determine and execute the overall strategy, manage relationships with customer teams, and drive business impact - including occasional travel to be on the ground with our customers

Partner with customer team to understand their internal operations and pain points, and understand where Scale can have the biggest impact

Create an effective feedback loop between the customer and internal product, machine learning, engineering, and go-to-market teams

Strategically identify ways we can make customer success repeatable and solve issues for future customers

Have the opportunity to scale a deployment team across verticals and use cases over time

Must have:

4+ years experience in management consulting (MBB preferred), technical deployments, business operations, or other highly strategic roles within a rapidly growing company

Strong understanding of the fundamentals of LLMs and the application landscape today - ideally you have built your own application and are a daily user of the latest models

Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills

Strong executive communication skills – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and precise insights

Demonstrated ability to lead (AI) projects with technical and business team members, driving to high-quality insights and deliverables amidst ambiguity and tight timelines

Ability to prioritize effectively and manage multiple work streams in a fast-paced environment

A strong bias to action, and a willingness to roll up your sleeves to get the job done

A proven ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people, and influence cross-functionally without direct authority

Nice to have:

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related quantitative field

MBA from a Top-10 school

Working knowledge of SQL and some coding skills (Python)







Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $156,000 — $195,000 USD