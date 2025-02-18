Engagement Manager, Enterprise

Products
At Scale AI, we believe AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI.
As Engagement Manager for Enterprise AI, you will work closely with Scale’s Enterprise AI leadership team to execute on our vision to be the partner of choice for AI solutions at Fortune-500 and global blue-chip companies.
With a deep focus on the latest Generative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) applications for large enterprises, you will be working on the bleeding edge of AI innovation and fundamentally how work gets done in organizations.
The ideal candidate is a highly motivated individual who is able to combine meticulous organization & strategic thinking, analytical rigor, an obsessive focus on customer relationships and outcomes, with an empathetic interpersonal style. You have a demonstrated ability to lead high-impact (AI) projects, establish credibility with internal and customer C-Suite stakeholders, and are comfortable rolling up your sleeves to tackle a variety of challenges.
If you want to work on the most ambitious, real value AI Enterprise projects in the world we'd love to hear from you!
You will:
- Work with leading machine learning, product, engineering, and business teams at world class companies across industries to help them build and improve GenAI applications that drive real business value
- Work directly with leaders at our clients to determine and execute the overall strategy, manage relationships with customer teams, and drive business impact - including occasional travel to be on the ground with our customers
- Partner with customer team to understand their internal operations and pain points, and understand where Scale can have the biggest impact
- Create an effective feedback loop between the customer and internal product, machine learning, engineering, and go-to-market teams
- Strategically identify ways we can make customer success repeatable and solve issues for future customers
- Have the opportunity to scale a deployment team across verticals and use cases over time
Must have:
- 4+ years experience in management consulting (MBB preferred), technical deployments, business operations, or other highly strategic roles within a rapidly growing company
- Strong understanding of the fundamentals of LLMs and the application landscape today - ideally you have built your own application and are a daily user of the latest models
- Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills
- Strong executive communication skills – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and precise insights
- Demonstrated ability to lead (AI) projects with technical and business team members, driving to high-quality insights and deliverables amidst ambiguity and tight timelines
- Ability to prioritize effectively and manage multiple work streams in a fast-paced environment
- A strong bias to action, and a willingness to roll up your sleeves to get the job done
- A proven ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people, and influence cross-functionally without direct authority
Nice to have:
- Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related quantitative field
- MBA from a Top-10 school
- Working knowledge of SQL and some coding skills (Python)
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
