VP of Finance - San Francisco

Scale is powering the generative AI wave by providing the data and infrastructure for companies to build large-scale foundation models. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. As we continue to scale, we are looking for a strategic and experienced Head of Finance for our Generative AI business to play a critical role in shaping the strategy and financial execution of this hyper-growth business. This position will partner across Operations, Growth, and Tech teams to ensure financial targets are met while driving operational efficiency and cost management across the organization.

You are a highly strategic, results-driven Vice President of Finance, to lead our GenAI Finance and Sales Strategy team and contribute to the overall success of the organization. The VP of Finance will oversee the financial planning, analysis, budgeting, pricing, and deal desk to help us drive growth in the business. This role will require exceptional leadership skills, business acumen, and the ability to work collaboratively across all departments.

Key Responsibilities:

Consolidate Financial Plans: Consolidate financial forecasts, customer demand plans, and operational budgets across Delivery to align on revenue, margin, and cost objectives.

Consolidate financial forecasts, customer demand plans, and operational budgets across Delivery to align on revenue, margin, and cost objectives. Financial Reporting & Analysis: Own the weekly reporting processes, providing financial insights to leadership on operational performance, costs, and financial health across Delivery functions.

Own the weekly reporting processes, providing financial insights to leadership on operational performance, costs, and financial health across Delivery functions. Strategic Financial Partnership: Build strong relationships with Operations, Technology, and GTM teams to steer the business to our financial goals.

Build strong relationships with Operations, Technology, and GTM teams to steer the business to our financial goals. Set pricing strategy and deal desk: Partner with Sales and Product teams to establish pricing strategy and deal desk frameworks

Partner with Sales and Product teams to establish pricing strategy and deal desk frameworks Drive impact: be the executive sponsor across a number of impactful projects to drive impact for the business

be the executive sponsor across a number of impactful projects to drive impact for the business Financial Strategy & Efficiency: Lead efforts to set and monitor financial efficiency targets.

Lead efforts to set and monitor financial efficiency targets. Forecasting & Scenario Planning: Help drive long-term forecasting and scenario planning, adapting financial strategies to changing business needs and market conditions.

Help drive long-term forecasting and scenario planning, adapting financial strategies to changing business needs and market conditions. Lead, mentor, and develop: build a high-performing finance team, promoting a culture of collaboration and accountability.

Minimum Qualifications:

Experience: 12+ years of experience in finance, operations, or delivery finance roles, ideally in fast-growing companies or startups.

12+ years of experience in finance, operations, or delivery finance roles, ideally in fast-growing companies or startups. Leadership: Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional financial teams and collaborate with senior leadership.

Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional financial teams and collaborate with senior leadership. Analytical Expertise: Strong financial modeling, budgeting, and forecasting skills, with the ability to interpret data and drive decision-making.

Strong financial modeling, budgeting, and forecasting skills, with the ability to interpret data and drive decision-making. Strategic Insight: Ability to balance operational priorities with long-term strategic financial goals.

Ability to balance operational priorities with long-term strategic financial goals. Communication Skills: Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to influence decision-making and articulate financial concepts to non-financial stakeholders.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to influence decision-making and articulate financial concepts to non-financial stakeholders. Problem-Solving: Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, particularly in dynamic environments. Proactive and hands on leadership style.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $252,000 — $315,000 USD