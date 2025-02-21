Program Manager, Recruiting Operations

Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
We're looking for a strategic, process oriented and highly organized Program Manager to join our growing Recruiting Operations team. You will be a key driver in optimizing our recruiting processes, ensuring we attract, engage, and hire top-tier talent. Initially, you’ll focus on revamping our interview program and building a comprehensive, best-in-class onboarding experience for our recruiting team. Beyond these initial projects, you will own and manage other key recruiting programs, continuously improving our talent acquisition engine.
In this role, you will:
Interview Program Revamp
- Lead a comprehensive review and redesign of our interview program, focusing on interviewer effectiveness, consistency, and structure, with the end result being a best-in-class interview program.
- Create and implement comprehensive interviewer training programs for all interviewers across all departments to ensure consistent evaluation and a positive candidate experience.
- Implement a system for tracking interviewer capacity and ensuring adequate interview panel coverage.
- Establish clear guidelines and best practices for interview panels, ensuring consistency in structure and evaluation criteria.
- Develop and maintain interviewer effectiveness metrics and quality assurance programs.
- Collaborate with hiring managers and recruiters to gather feedback and ensure alignment on interview process and best practices
Recruiting Team Onboarding Program
- Design and implement a comprehensive onboarding program for new recruiting team members, specific to each role on the team (recruiter, sourcer, coordinator, leader, operations)
- Develop training materials and resources covering our recruiting processes, tools, and best practices.
- Create a structured onboarding plan that includes clear milestones and performance expectations.
- Partner with team leadership to ensure consistent and effective onboarding delivery.
Program Management
- Own and manage other key recruiting programs as identified and prioritized by the team.
- Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets for assigned programs.
- Track program performance and report on key metrics to stakeholders.
- Identify and implement process improvements to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
- Stay up-to-date on industry best practices and emerging trends in recruiting operations.
Collaboration & Communication:
- Collaborate effectively with recruiters, hiring managers, and other stakeholders.
- Communicate program updates and progress clearly and concisely.
- Build strong relationships with key partners across the organization.
Ideally you'd have:
- 7+ years of experience in recruiting operations and/or program management.
- Proven track record of successfully designing, implementing and managing large-scale recruiting programs in fast-paced environments.
- Excellent project management skills, including the ability to develop and manage project plans, timelines, and budgets.
- Ability to influence and drive change across multiple levels of the organization
- Strong understanding of recruiting processes and best practices.
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into actionable insights
- Excellence in stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Nice to haves:
- Experience with building out or revamping and improving an interview program, inclusive of training.
- Experience with Greenhouse, Gem, ModernLoop, Pave, Slack, Google Suite.
- Experience working in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.