Scale AI is a leading provider of AI solutions, helping businesses across various industries leverage the power of artificial intelligence to transform their operations. Our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications by providing high-quality data and infrastructure.

We're a fast-growing company with a global presence, and we're looking for an experienced Head of Growth Marketing - Marketplace Supply to lead our advertising and marketing efforts globally to source contributors worldwide. Contributors are at the core of Scale AI’s value proposition and this role is critical to fuel the company’s growth strategy.

About the Role

As the Head of the Growth Marketing team, you'll be responsible for developing and executing advertising and marketing growth strategies to attract and acquire contributors across the globe. You'll lead a team of growth marketers and manage campaigns across various channels, including:

Social Media: Meta, Reddit, and other relevant platforms

LinkedIn: Organic and paid campaigns, content marketing, and community engagement

Job Boards: Indeed, LinkedIn, and other international job boards

Brand and Content Marketing: Creating and distributing valuable content to attract contributors

Community Building: Fostering online and offline communities of contributors

SEO/SEM: Optimizing our online presence to attract organic traffic

Piloting and scaling new regional channels to enable our contributors growth strategy globally

Responsibilities

Develop and implement a comprehensive global growth marketing strategy to source contributors across various regions and languages and improve cost efficiency

Analyze campaign performance data, identify trends and insights, and make data-driven decisions to improve ROI

Deepen our relationships with major ad platforms and vendors and establish better end-to-end campaign management processes

Manage a team of growth marketers and channel partner managers, providing guidance, mentorship, and performance management and institute a more data driven culture within the team

Oversee all growth marketing campaigns, ensuring they are aligned with overall business objectives and brand guidelines.

Manage the growth marketing budget effectively, optimizing spend across different channels and regions.

Stay up-to-date on the latest growth marketing trends, technologies, and best practices.

Collaborate with other teams, including product, engineering, and sales, to ensure alignment and achieve shared goals.

Build and maintain relationships with key partners and vendors.

Qualifications

8-10+ years of experience in growth marketing, with a proven track record of success in a global role.

Deep understanding of growth marketing channels, including social media, LinkedIn, job boards, content marketing, and community building.

Experience managing and optimizing campaigns on major advertising and recruiting platforms (e.g., Meta, Indeed, Linkedin, Google, student and STEM communities)

Experience leading and managing a team of more than 5 (ideally more than 10)

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data, draw insights, and make data-driven decisions.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and ability to collaborate cross functionally internally and externally

Bachelor's degree in marketing, business, or a related field.

Ideal Candidate Profile

Experience leading inbound acquisition or growing supply side of marketplaces via marketing is a big plus (but also open to candidates with consumer marketing experience)

Experience (or interest) working in a fast paced hyper growth startup environment

Passion for AI and its potential to transform industries

Previous AI experience is not a prerequisite but experience in leveraging AI to manage global marketing campaigns (e.g., localizing content) is a plus

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $196,000 — $245,000 USD