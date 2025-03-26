Products
We are looking for a Head of Commercial Strategy for EMEA to drive our International Public Sector growth and strategy. This leadership position will be responsible for developing and executing strategic plans to maximize sales, expand the client portfolio, and drive revenue growth across the region. This position requires a deep understanding of AI and data technologies, as well as the ability to navigate complex business environments. This role will be responsible for driving a $XXXM pipeline with the strategy team, and developing strategic partnerships that will accelerate Scale’s growth in the region.
The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in navigating complex sales and strategy environments, a deep understanding of AI and data, and the ability to articulate technical concepts to diverse audiences. This role will report to the Head of EMEA, working very closely with VP Sales, Director of AI, and other technical and strategy leads. This position will be responsible for converting sizable pipeline, and working closely with our Product Delivery team to inform and direct our future product strategy as we look to specialise in certain verticals.
You will:
- Growth Leadership: Own and manage the complete sales pipeline for International Public Sector accounts, from use case identification to closing deals, ensuring alignment with organisational goals. Act as a trusted strategic advisor to EMEA Public Sector accounts on their key AI initiatives and considerations to demonstrate Scale’s thought leadership in AI.
- Refine Positioning and Pitch: create tailored proposals and develop customer-specific demos to win net new logos for Scale AI in the region
- Drive New Business Scoping: Scoping and structuring of new pilot engagements with customers (new and existing) in order to maximise the likelihood of a successful pilot outcome and revenue growth
- Strategic Development: Collaborate with BU leadership to create and implement comprehensive GTM and product strategies tailored to the unique needs of the EMEA Public Sector (and in some cases, Private Sector). Design and execute growth market expansion strategies that can accelerate Scale’s go-to-market plans and position Scale as an AI leader in the Middle East.
- Opportunity Mapping: Identify and develop AI use cases that align with client needs, translating them into actionable business cases that demonstrate value and impact.
- Cross-Functional Collaboration: Partner with Scale Leadership, Product, Marketing, Legal, Finance, Operations, and Compliance teams to ensure seamless execution of sales targets.
- Recruiting: Interviewing and assessing relevant candidates to identify and win-over the best talent to join Scale AI’s team, this includes Country Leads and their teams, and helping them ramp up fast in their respective markets
- Partnerships: working closely with the Head of Business Development and the Head of EMEA to develop robust partnerships with key AI players in the region.
- This position may require significant travel across the EMEA region, and will be based in the GCC.
Ideally you'd have:
-
Experience: 5-8 years of direct AI experience, experience navigating complex environments, with a proven track record of owning key customer relationships and closing large deals
-
Technical Expertise: Strong understanding of AI technologies and experience articulating complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
-
Scoping: ability to listen to a customer’s pain points and scope a use case that will drive towards meaningful business impact
- Business Development Acumen: Proven success in selling complex solutions to public sector accounts, particularly in deal sizes ranging from $500K to $5M+.
- Communication Skills: you will excel in written and verbal communication, and communicate progress internally with clarity and efficiency tracking against KPIs.
- Diligence: you will be highly organised and diligent across multiple projects and pipelines, making sure that momentum and focus is maintained during and in between meetings.
- Leadership: you are a true collaborator, with the ability to lead multiple teams and projects to a planned outcome, taking clear and decisive ownership.
Nice to haves:
- Experience in defining requirements and building strategies for scaling revenue through early product development.
- Passionate about technology with innovative problem-solving capabilities.
- MBA preferred
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.