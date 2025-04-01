Forward Deployed Engineer - GenAI Quality

About Scale AI

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments to deepen our capabilities and offerings for public and private evaluations.

About Data Engine

Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we produce is some of the most critical work for how humanity will interact with AI.

About our Quality FDE team

Generating high-quality data is the core problem our business solves. We aim to make producing and delivering high-quality data seamless and efficient for operators and customers. Our Quality team focuses on building systems that measure and improve our data quality, as well as external-facing products that improve contributors’ quality. As a Forward Deployed Engineer on the team, you'll be at the forefront of providing the critical data quality infrastructure that powers the most advanced AI models, directly influencing how humanity interacts with AI. You will build the products that handle LLM-based data evaluation, benchmarking, data quality measurement and improvement strategies for the mission-critical business and customers.

Responsibilities:

Drive Impact: Directly contribute to the advancement of AI by delivering critical data solutions for leading AI innovators and government agencies.

Customer Collaboration: Interact daily with our technical customers, understanding their unique challenges and translating them into impactful solutions.

End-to-End Development: Design, build, and deploy features across the entire stack, from front-end interfaces to back-end systems and infrastructure.

Rapid Experimentation: Deliver high-quality experiments quickly, iterating quickly to meet customer needs and drive innovation.

Strategic Influence: Play a key role in shaping our engineering culture, values, and processes, contributing to the growth of our team and the evolution of our product.

Diverse Projects: Engage in a dynamic mix of designing and deploying cutting-edge data solutions, collaborating with leading AI researchers, and directly influencing the product roadmap. You'll work on everything from large-scale system architecture to customer-facing front-end application design.

Leadership Growth: This role offers a unique opportunity to lead critical projects, shape our engineering culture, and accelerate your career growth in the rapidly evolving field of Generative AI. You'll be positioned to become a future leader in a company defining the next era of technology.

Requirements:

Proven track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a collaborative team.

Desire to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Ability to turn business and product ideas into engineering solutions.

Strong coding abilities and the ability to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Ability to adapt quickly to the ever-changing world of generative AI.

Excited to join a dynamic, hybrid team in either San Francisco or New York City.

Preferred Qualifications:

2 years of relevant experience is preferred

Experience with large-scale data processing and distributed systems.

Familiarity with machine learning and AI concepts.

Experience working directly with enterprise customers.

Experience with cloud-based infrastructure.

Culture:

Join a passionate team of engineers and AI experts in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. We value innovation, continuous learning, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AI data infrastructure.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $160,000 — $220,000 USD