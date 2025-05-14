Director, Strategic Product Management

Scale AI is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries including Generative AI and autonomous vehicles. We're building the data foundation that powers the world's most advanced AI systems. Our Strategic Products team serves as the critical bridge between cutting-edge research pilots and scalable off-the-shelf (OTS) products that drive recurring revenue.

As Director of Strategic Product Management for Strategic Accounts, you will lead the intelligence hub that transforms successful customer pilots into scalable, high-margin off-the-shelf data products. You'll develop the strategic guardrail that determines which research initiatives should evolve into sustainable products that serve broad markets beyond initial custom implementations.

You will:

Translate Customer Insights into Scalable Products: Synthesize findings from customer pilots and model evaluations to drive development of scalable solutions aligned with commercial goals and customer needs.

Establish Data-Driven Decision Framework: Build robust metrics and feedback loops to identify performance opportunities, address loss buckets, and optimize gross margins across different data types.

Define Product Pricing Strategy: Develop market-driven pricing strategies for OTS data offerings that balance customer value, competitive positioning, and cost structures while collaborating with Finance to ensure profitability.

Build High-Quality Data Products: Create production-ready labeling interfaces, evaluation frameworks, and reliable data pipelines that ensure consistent quality at scale.

Lead Product Transitions: Guide the successful handoff of validated, scalable data products to the AI Products team for long-term iteration and commercialization.

Drive Technical Excellence: Partner with Engineering and Applied ML teams to design robust data pipelines and workflows that handle large-scale adoption with minimal operational overhead.

Shape Strategic Direction: Work closely with leadership to prioritize high-impact OTS opportunities that focus on sustainable revenue growth and strengthen Scale's market position.

Ideally, you’ll have:

Leadership Experience: 8+ years in product management with a track record of successfully leading cross-functional teams and influencing senior stakeholders.

Strategic Vision: Ability to distinguish between one-time custom solutions and opportunities for recurring revenue products that serve multiple customers.

Commercial Acumen: Experience developing pricing models and go-to-market strategies for technical products with demonstrable business impact.

Technical Depth: Strong understanding of AI/ML data requirements and the ability to communicate effectively with both technical and business stakeholders.

Entrepreneurial Mindset: Proven ability to identify market opportunities and build scalable solutions from the ground up.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Experience using metrics and customer insights to inform product strategy and prioritization.

Results Orientation: Track record of delivering complex products that drive significant revenue growth and customer satisfaction.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco or New York, is $220,000 - $264,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

