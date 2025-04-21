Field Test Engineer, Public Sector

Scale is a vital part of bringing AI-enabled technologies to the world, from autonomous driving to drones, robots, and large language models. For example, Scale works with the world's top self-driving car and robotics ML teams as well as the largest companies in the generative AI space. As our customer base is growing, you will be on the front lines of our field engineering efforts for our federal AI projects, having the opportunity to meaningfully impact millions of dollars in revenue by working closely with our largest public sector customers and ensuring that they become passionate, lifelong Scale customers.

Our Field Test Engineers ensure the quality and reliability of Scale’s technology as it’s deployed in high-impact, mission-critical environments. You’ll lead the development and execution of test strategies across functional, integration, regression, performance, and security layers — working closely with developers, product managers, and federal customers to ensure that the software we ship is stable, scalable, and secure. You'll be responsible for developing automated test suites, maintaining test infrastructure, identifying and tracking bugs, and analyzing test results to provide actionable feedback across the engineering lifecycle.

Field Test Engineers are embedded collaborators with Product, Engineering, and Operations teams. You’ll translate complex system requirements into comprehensive test plans, help maintain test environments (including containerized and cloud-based systems), and uphold security compliance standards in line with industry and federal guidelines. This role requires strong communication, hands-on technical ability, and a commitment to delivering dependable software for high-stakes AI deployments.

The ideal person has a background in test engineering and software development, experience with automation and CI/CD pipelines, and enjoys solving problems across the full stack. If you're motivated to work on real-world systems with public sector impact, we invite you to apply.

You will:

Develop and execute test plans, test cases, and test scripts

Perform functional, integration, regression, performance, and security testing.

Develop and maintain test environments and infrastructure.

Identify, analyze, and document software defects using bug tracking systems.

Collaborate with developers, product managers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.

Design and implement automated test suites using industry-standard tools and frameworks.

Develop software documentation for both company internal and customer consumption

Analyze test results and provide detailed reports on software quality.

Ensure compliance with relevant industry standards and security regulations.

Have an active TS/SCI clearance

Ideally you'd have:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Minimum 2 years of experience in software Test Engineering or related role

Proficiency in test automation tools and frameworks (e.g., Selenium, JUnit, pytest, Playwright).

Experience with bug tracking systems (e.g., Linear, Jira, Bugzilla).

Understanding of containerization (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Nice to haves:

Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and experience in developing and deploying applications in a cloud-native environment

Experience with CI/CD tools (e.g., CircleCI, Jenkins, GitLab)

Experience working in the Defense industry

Knowledge of programming in python and javascript

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $144,900 — $181,125 USD