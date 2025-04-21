Field Test Engineer, Public Sector

Products
Scale is a vital part of bringing AI-enabled technologies to the world, from autonomous driving to drones, robots, and large language models. For example, Scale works with the world's top self-driving car and robotics ML teams as well as the largest companies in the generative AI space. As our customer base is growing, you will be on the front lines of our field engineering efforts for our federal AI projects, having the opportunity to meaningfully impact millions of dollars in revenue by working closely with our largest public sector customers and ensuring that they become passionate, lifelong Scale customers.
Our Field Test Engineers ensure the quality and reliability of Scale’s technology as it’s deployed in high-impact, mission-critical environments. You’ll lead the development and execution of test strategies across functional, integration, regression, performance, and security layers — working closely with developers, product managers, and federal customers to ensure that the software we ship is stable, scalable, and secure. You'll be responsible for developing automated test suites, maintaining test infrastructure, identifying and tracking bugs, and analyzing test results to provide actionable feedback across the engineering lifecycle.
Field Test Engineers are embedded collaborators with Product, Engineering, and Operations teams. You’ll translate complex system requirements into comprehensive test plans, help maintain test environments (including containerized and cloud-based systems), and uphold security compliance standards in line with industry and federal guidelines. This role requires strong communication, hands-on technical ability, and a commitment to delivering dependable software for high-stakes AI deployments.
The ideal person has a background in test engineering and software development, experience with automation and CI/CD pipelines, and enjoys solving problems across the full stack. If you're motivated to work on real-world systems with public sector impact, we invite you to apply.
You will:
- Develop and execute test plans, test cases, and test scripts
- Perform functional, integration, regression, performance, and security testing.
- Develop and maintain test environments and infrastructure.
- Identify, analyze, and document software defects using bug tracking systems.
- Collaborate with developers, product managers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.
- Design and implement automated test suites using industry-standard tools and frameworks.
- Develop software documentation for both company internal and customer consumption
- Analyze test results and provide detailed reports on software quality.
- Ensure compliance with relevant industry standards and security regulations.
- Have an active TS/SCI clearance
Ideally you'd have:
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
- Minimum 2 years of experience in software Test Engineering or related role
- Proficiency in test automation tools and frameworks (e.g., Selenium, JUnit, pytest, Playwright).
- Experience with bug tracking systems (e.g., Linear, Jira, Bugzilla).
- Understanding of containerization (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes)
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Nice to haves:
- Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and experience in developing and deploying applications in a cloud-native environment
- Experience with CI/CD tools (e.g., CircleCI, Jenkins, GitLab)
- Experience working in the Defense industry
- Knowledge of programming in python and javascript
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
