HR Generalist

Duties/Responsibilities:
Manage HRIS and relevant HR tools
- Oversee and maintain optimal function of the HRIS, which may include customization, development, and maintenance
- Manage HRIS access permissions and provide technical support, troubleshooting, and guidance on HRIS features
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams (Business Transformation, Talent Ops, Finance) to identify system improvements and enhancements; proposes and implements solutions
- Support in creating custom data reports for the HRBP and key stakeholders
- Serve as a liaison between HR, IT, external vendors, and internal stakeholders for HRIS design and implementation projects
- Ensures system compliance with data security and privacy requirements
- Maintains knowledge of trends and developments in HRIS providers, vendors, and technology
- Support other HR tools such as CultureAmp, Lattice, and Process St
Manage Data Quality and Integrity
- Support employee lifecycle changes including compensation and issue change letters
- Support HRBP team on organization changes and mass upload changes in HRIS
- Improve change processes
- Manage company and team-specific bonus programs
- Partner with Payroll to ensure clean data feeding to ADP
- Promote cross-functional system automation
- Manage monthly data audits to ensure data integrity and consistency
Support Offboarding Experience Program
- Manage terminations and kick off offboarding tasks in BambooHR
- Partner with IT and ER teams on sensitive terminations, and coordinate with Payroll on final paycheck processing
- Initiate exit surveys and departure email comms
- Support in schedule exit meeting set up with HRBP
- Manage deactivation in People team / benefit specific accesses
- Send termination documentations via Docusign
- Partner with Payroll on sign-on bonus recoupments
- Support in ad-hoc projects as needed
Required Skills:
- 5+ years of experience in Human Resources or related field
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and technical support skills.
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Familiarity with human resource policies and procedures to ensure the HRIS meets organizational needs and goals.
- Experience with BambooHR or similar HRIS tools.
- Ability to keep information confidential.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.