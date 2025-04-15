Machine Learning Engineer, Fraud

Products
At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.
About This Role
This role will lead the development of machine learning systems to detect fraud, abuse, and trust violations across Scale’s contributor platform. As a core part of our Generative AI data engine, these systems are critical to ensuring the quality, safety, and reliability of the data used to train and evaluate frontier models.
You will build scalable ML services that analyze behavioral and content signals, incorporating both classical models and advanced LLM-based techniques. This is a high-impact, product-focused role where you’ll collaborate across engineering, product, and operations teams to proactively surface misuse, defend against adversarial behavior, and ensure the long-term health of our human-in-the-loop data workflows.
If you’re excited about solving complex detection problems at scale, combining LLMs with structured ML approaches, and protecting the integrity of AI training data, we’d love to hear from you.
You will:
- Design and deploy machine learning models to detect fraud, quality issues, and violations in large-scale contributor workflows
- Build real-time and batch detection systems that evaluate account, behavioral, and content-level signals
- Combine traditional ML techniques with LLMs and neural networks to improve detection capabilities and reduce false positives
- Create robust evaluation frameworks and actively tune for extremely imbalanced detection scenarios
- Collaborate closely with product and engineering teams to embed detection systems into contributor-facing workflows and backend infrastructure
Ideally you’d have:
- 3+ years of experience building and deploying ML models in production environments
- Experience with trust & safety, fraud detection, abuse prevention, or adversarial modeling in a real-world setting
- Proficiency in ML and deep learning frameworks such as scikit-learn, PyTorch, TensorFlow, or JAX
- Familiarity with LLMs and experience applying foundation models for structured downstream tasks
- Strong software engineering fundamentals and experience building ML systems in microservice architectures (e.g., using AWS or GCP)
- Excellent communication skills and a proven ability to work cross-functionally
Nice to have:
- Hands-on experience designing or scaling trust & safety detection systems
- Familiarity with data quality pipelines or contributor platform risk analysis
- Contributions to open-source LLM fine-tuning efforts or internal LLM alignment projects
- Research or published work in top ML venues (e.g., NeurIPS, ICML, ICLR, ACL, EMNLP)
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
