Machine Learning Engineer, Fraud

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About This Role

This role will lead the development of machine learning systems to detect fraud, abuse, and trust violations across Scale’s contributor platform. As a core part of our Generative AI data engine, these systems are critical to ensuring the quality, safety, and reliability of the data used to train and evaluate frontier models.

You will build scalable ML services that analyze behavioral and content signals, incorporating both classical models and advanced LLM-based techniques. This is a high-impact, product-focused role where you’ll collaborate across engineering, product, and operations teams to proactively surface misuse, defend against adversarial behavior, and ensure the long-term health of our human-in-the-loop data workflows.

If you’re excited about solving complex detection problems at scale, combining LLMs with structured ML approaches, and protecting the integrity of AI training data, we’d love to hear from you.

You will:

Design and deploy machine learning models to detect fraud, quality issues, and violations in large-scale contributor workflows

Build real-time and batch detection systems that evaluate account, behavioral, and content-level signals

Combine traditional ML techniques with LLMs and neural networks to improve detection capabilities and reduce false positives

Create robust evaluation frameworks and actively tune for extremely imbalanced detection scenarios

Collaborate closely with product and engineering teams to embed detection systems into contributor-facing workflows and backend infrastructure





Ideally you’d have:

3+ years of experience building and deploying ML models in production environments

Experience with trust & safety, fraud detection, abuse prevention, or adversarial modeling in a real-world setting

Proficiency in ML and deep learning frameworks such as scikit-learn, PyTorch, TensorFlow, or JAX

Familiarity with LLMs and experience applying foundation models for structured downstream tasks

Strong software engineering fundamentals and experience building ML systems in microservice architectures (e.g., using AWS or GCP)

Excellent communication skills and a proven ability to work cross-functionally





Nice to have:

Hands-on experience designing or scaling trust & safety detection systems

Familiarity with data quality pipelines or contributor platform risk analysis

Contributions to open-source LLM fine-tuning efforts or internal LLM alignment projects

Research or published work in top ML venues (e.g., NeurIPS, ICML, ICLR, ACL, EMNLP)

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $176,000 — $300,000 USD