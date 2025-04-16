Engineering Manager, Generative AI

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software.

At Scale, we're building the data engine behind the most advanced LLMs in the world, powering their evolution through RLHF, human evaluation, and alignment. As the industry races to deploy AI into every product, we’re focused on making sure these models are useful, safe, and aligned with human goals.

We’re looking for an Engineering Manager to lead a growing team within our Generative AI group—one of the most dynamic and high-impact teams at Scale. You’ll be building and scaling the tools and infrastructure that enable human experts to evaluate, train, and improve AI models at unprecedented scale.

You will:

Lead and grow a team of 4–6 engineers working on critical Gen AI product experiences and platform foundations.

Collaborate with product, operations, and other engineering teams across the full product lifecycle—from ideation to production.

Own core areas of our expert-facing product, with direct impact on how AI models are evaluated and trained.

Architect and deliver full-stack features end-to-end: front-end (React), back-end, system design, testing, and debugging.

Launch fast, iterate constantly—deliver experiments with velocity and high quality.

Mentor engineers, influence engineering processes, and help shape the team’s culture.

Partner directly with internal and external stakeholders—including some of the world’s leading ML organizations.





Ideally you’d:

Have 6+ years of engineering experience in fast-paced environments, including 2+ years leading teams.

Thrive in high-growth SaaS or AI/ML-focused startups and have shipped high-quality products at scale.

Be hands-on and technically strong, with the ability to dive deep into architecture and code.

Care deeply about product quality, performance, and user experience.

Love working cross-functionally and believe the best solutions come from tight collaboration.

Have strong communication skills and can work effectively with both technical and non-technical partners.





Technical skills we’re looking for:

Strong proficiency in JavaScript/TypeScript (required)

(required) Experience with React.js (strongly preferred)

(strongly preferred) Experience building and scaling systems with MongoDB or similar databases

or similar databases Deep familiarity with REST APIs and full-stack development

and full-stack development Ability to troubleshoot and optimize large-scale codebases for performance and scalability





Nice to have:

Experience with frontend testing frameworks (e.g. Cypress.js)

Background in enterprise SaaS

Worked directly on AI evaluation, human-in-the-loop systems, or RLHF workflows





Why Join Scale?

This is a unique opportunity to shape how advanced AI systems are trained and evaluated by humans. You’ll be working on one of the most mission-critical pieces of AI development at a time when the entire world is watching. If you want to push the boundaries of what’s possible with generative AI—and do it alongside a high-caliber, mission-driven team—we’d love to talk.