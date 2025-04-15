Forward Deployed Engineer, Agent Oversight

Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
AI agents represent the next frontier, intelligent systems capable of independent action and complex decision-making. Their deployment promises unprecedented efficiency and innovation. But unleashing this autonomy creates an urgent need: how do we manage these agents effectively, ensure safety, and guarantee alignment with human values when agents operate in the wild? Misaligned or unmonitored agents aren't just a technical glitch; they're a fundamental barrier to trust and adoption. Scale AI's Oversight team is tackling this head-on, building the critical infrastructure for real-time monitoring, intervention, and control. We're defining how humans and autonomous AI coexist safely. Join us if you want to solve one of the most crucial problems in the path towards beneficial AGI.
About the Oversight Team
We’re a small, dedicated team of engineers, researchers, and AI safety/alignment experts focused on ensuring safe and consistent AI decision-making through real-time oversight. We operate as a startup within a startup, developing a critical system that enables enterprises to safely deploy, monitor, and manage AI agents in production. Our Oversight initiative focuses on real-time monitoring, intervention, and continuous learning for AI agents, ensuring reliability, risk mitigation, and user trust as AI becomes more autonomous. This is a high-priority, future-facing effort within Scale, and we’re looking for engineers excited about shaping how AI interacts with the real world.
The Role
As a Forward Deployed Engineer on the Oversight team, you will be pivotal in bridging the gap between our cutting-edge technology and customer needs. You'll blend customer-focused solution engineering with hands-on infrastructure and development work, collaborating closely with product engineers, researchers, and customer teams. You will be instrumental in the adoption and success of our AI Oversight capabilities in real-world environments.
What You'll Do
- Drive Integrations: Lead the technical integration of Oversight features into diverse customer environments, adapting to various tech stacks and infrastructure challenges.
- Develop Tools & APIs: Build robust interfaces, dashboards, validation tools, and services to demonstrate and benchmark Oversight capabilities for customers and internal teams.
- Ship Production-Grade Code: Design, develop, troubleshoot, and deploy reliable code in a fast-paced, iterative (0-to-1) environment, responding quickly to real user feedback.
- Collaborate Cross-Functionally: Partner closely with senior engineers, product managers, and researchers, contributing to design discussions and ensuring the Oversight system meets user requirements and technical standards.
- Engage with Customers: Act as a technical point of contact for enterprise customers and internal teams, understanding deployment challenges, gathering feedback, and rapidly adapting solutions.
Requirements:
- Proven track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale.
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a collaborative team.
- Desire to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
- Ability to turn business and product ideas into engineering solutions.
- Strong coding abilities and the ability to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
- Ability to adapt quickly to the ever-changing world of generative AI.
- Excited to join a dynamic, hybrid team in either San Francisco or New York City.
Preferred Qualifications:
- 2 years of relevant experience is preferred
- Familiarity with machine learning and AI concepts (preference towards familiarity with agentic deployments).
- Experience working directly with enterprise customers.
- Experience with cloud-based infrastructure.
Culture:
Join a passionate team of engineers and AI experts in a fast-paced, collaborative environment to build a startup within a startup. We value innovation, continuous learning, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the fast changing world of AI Agents.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.