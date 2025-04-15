Forward Deployed Engineer, Agent Oversight

AI agents represent the next frontier, intelligent systems capable of independent action and complex decision-making. Their deployment promises unprecedented efficiency and innovation. But unleashing this autonomy creates an urgent need: how do we manage these agents effectively, ensure safety, and guarantee alignment with human values when agents operate in the wild? Misaligned or unmonitored agents aren't just a technical glitch; they're a fundamental barrier to trust and adoption. Scale AI's Oversight team is tackling this head-on, building the critical infrastructure for real-time monitoring, intervention, and control. We're defining how humans and autonomous AI coexist safely. Join us if you want to solve one of the most crucial problems in the path towards beneficial AGI.

About the Oversight Team

We’re a small, dedicated team of engineers, researchers, and AI safety/alignment experts focused on ensuring safe and consistent AI decision-making through real-time oversight. We operate as a startup within a startup, developing a critical system that enables enterprises to safely deploy, monitor, and manage AI agents in production. Our Oversight initiative focuses on real-time monitoring, intervention, and continuous learning for AI agents, ensuring reliability, risk mitigation, and user trust as AI becomes more autonomous. This is a high-priority, future-facing effort within Scale, and we’re looking for engineers excited about shaping how AI interacts with the real world.

The Role

As a Forward Deployed Engineer on the Oversight team, you will be pivotal in bridging the gap between our cutting-edge technology and customer needs. You'll blend customer-focused solution engineering with hands-on infrastructure and development work, collaborating closely with product engineers, researchers, and customer teams. You will be instrumental in the adoption and success of our AI Oversight capabilities in real-world environments.

What You'll Do

Drive Integrations: Lead the technical integration of Oversight features into diverse customer environments, adapting to various tech stacks and infrastructure challenges.

Lead the technical integration of Oversight features into diverse customer environments, adapting to various tech stacks and infrastructure challenges. Develop Tools & APIs: Build robust interfaces, dashboards, validation tools, and services to demonstrate and benchmark Oversight capabilities for customers and internal teams.

Build robust interfaces, dashboards, validation tools, and services to demonstrate and benchmark Oversight capabilities for customers and internal teams. Ship Production-Grade Code: Design, develop, troubleshoot, and deploy reliable code in a fast-paced, iterative (0-to-1) environment, responding quickly to real user feedback.

Design, develop, troubleshoot, and deploy reliable code in a fast-paced, iterative (0-to-1) environment, responding quickly to real user feedback. Collaborate Cross-Functionally: Partner closely with senior engineers, product managers, and researchers, contributing to design discussions and ensuring the Oversight system meets user requirements and technical standards.

Partner closely with senior engineers, product managers, and researchers, contributing to design discussions and ensuring the Oversight system meets user requirements and technical standards. Engage with Customers: Act as a technical point of contact for enterprise customers and internal teams, understanding deployment challenges, gathering feedback, and rapidly adapting solutions.

Requirements:

Proven track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a collaborative team.

Desire to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Ability to turn business and product ideas into engineering solutions.

Strong coding abilities and the ability to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Ability to adapt quickly to the ever-changing world of generative AI.

Excited to join a dynamic, hybrid team in either San Francisco or New York City.

Preferred Qualifications:

2 years of relevant experience is preferred

Familiarity with machine learning and AI concepts (preference towards familiarity with agentic deployments).

Experience working directly with enterprise customers.

Experience with cloud-based infrastructure.

Culture:

Join a passionate team of engineers and AI experts in a fast-paced, collaborative environment to build a startup within a startup. We value innovation, continuous learning, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the fast changing world of AI Agents.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $152,000 — $190,000 USD