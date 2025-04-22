HRBP, International Public Sector

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for an HR Business Partner to partner with our International Public Sector team.

Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector (IPS) team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. As our IPS team continues to scale and evolve, we’re looking for an HR Business Partner to work closely with our leaders and team members to ensure our people and organizational strategy supports our growing business.

As the HR Business Partner, International Public Sector, you will be deeply embedded with the IPS team, support and advise team members as our business scales, and will support leadership in people-related matters. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, such as HR Operations, Recruiting, Finance, Legal, and IT to make the IPS team as successful as possible.

You will:

Provide comprehensive day-to-day HRBP support across our growing and evolving IPS business unit.

Establish yourself as a trusted advisor and a knowledgeable, reliable, and empathetic partner for our employees and leaders across the IPS team.

Coach and advise leaders and managers on best people practices and uplevel manager skill sets.

Lead project management for people programs for the IPS organization, including onboarding, performance cycles, engagement surveys, and career development efforts.

Drive organization and order for people data and use it to provide insights and recommendations to managers and leaders.

Provide people operations support to our local IPS team members, including owning and facilitating immigration and visa processing for all new hires.

Be the main point of contact for the team regarding onboarding, relocation, and other needs of a rapidly growing organization.

Work in a hybrid work environment from Doha, Qatar.

Ideally you'd have:

3+ years of experience working in HR with progression and growth in scope, with 1+ years of experience in an HR Business Partner role at a fast-paced company.

Demonstrated experience engaging with management at all levels on team-wide initiatives, and ability to partner and build relationships with leaders.

Exceptional emotional intelligence and ability to relate to, empathize with, and quickly build trust with people from diverse backgrounds.

Exceptional communication skills in both English and Arabic.

Proven ability to thrive in a fast-paced, iterative environment and embrace changes in focus and direction as needed.

A passion for building scalable processes in a creative, thoughtful, and organized way.

Experience leveraging data to inform people practices and processes.

Knowledge of local HR policies and best practices (i.e. benefits, holidays, etc.).

Nice to haves:

Experience supporting a global workforce across various job functions.

Experience with regional or local immigration practices and processes.

Experience with HRIS systems.