Strategic Product Manager, Strategic Accounts

Scale AI is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries including Generative AI and autonomous vehicles. We're building the data foundation that powers the world's most advanced AI systems. Our Strategic Products team serves as the critical bridge between cutting-edge research pilots and scalable products that drive recurring revenue.

About this role

As a Strategic Product Manager for Strategic Accounts, you will become the trusted partner for some of the most sophisticated researchers and executives in the AI industry. You’ll independently lead high-stakes, complex customer meetings and engagements, and work seamlessly across research, engineering, operations, and finance functions inside of Scale and at our customers. You will become a critical part of your account’s success, driving new opportunities and expanding on existing ones.

This role is a great fit for someone with a deep network in the AI industry or big tech, and can command influence and credibility with senior stakeholders across a variety of profiles (e.g., researchers, engineers, product managers, operations leads). This role is perfect for those who thrive under pressure, and can deftly navigate ambiguity with minimal oversight.

You will:

Own executive and researcher relationships: Identify and build relationships with critical customer contacts while demonstrating credibility and reliability to earn their trust.

Drive technical excellence: Partner with Engineering and Applied ML teams to design robust data workflows, troubleshoot ML challenges, and scope pilots/projects that will move the needle on our customers’ ambitions.

Operate strategically and with autonomy: Identify, prioritize, and independently drive high-impact opportunities, often without direct oversight. Bring clarity and credibility to complex decisions. Proactively escalate risks and propose solutions for customers and for Scale’s leadership.

Ideally, you’d have:

Technical Depth: Deep familiarity with AI/ML data requirements and the ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Executive Presence: Strong interpersonal skills and judgment, poise under pressure, and the ability to influence senior stakeholders.

Experience with Big Tech or AI labs: History of working at or with large tech organizations and leading AI labs.

Leadership Experience: 5+ years in fast-paced environments with a track record of successfully leading cross-functional teams and influencing senior stakeholders.

Entrepreneurial Mindset: Proven ability to identify market opportunities and build scalable solutions from the ground up.

Results Orientation: Track record of delivering complex projects or products that drive significant revenue growth and customer satisfaction

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $140,000 - $168,00. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

