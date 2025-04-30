Operations Program Manager, AVCV

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries including self-driving cars. As one of Scale's Operations Program Managers, you'll be running solutions, tools, and processes to ensure timely delivery of our services while maintaining the highest quality standards. We are growing operations rapidly, onboarding new customers, and launching products all the time. This raises new strategic questions we need to answer as well as tactical challenges we need to overcome.

You will be part of a highly motivated team of operators and collaborators who will ensure steady delivery and customer satisfaction. You are relentless in driving stellar results, running pilots, tests, and experiments, and then handing over new designs to a team of skilled operators.

The blend of operations, process improvement, and cross-functional leadership make this a unique and exciting role that will provide an opportunity to work with multiple teams (e.g., Engineering, Marketing, Operations, Analytics, and several others) across the company and around the globe.

You will:

Drive some of our most critical operational processes

Improve existing processes and tools globally

Collaborate with stakeholders to improve processes for new and existing customers

Create an effective feedback loop between the frontline, product, strategy, and customers

Build, maintain, and regularly communicate detailed reporting for other leaders across the company who will use your team's data to inform their own operations and strategy

Ideally, you'd have:

Industry experience in supply chain, finance planning, in an operational role, and/or in a top tier consulting firm

Analytical, planning, and process improvement capability

An undergraduate degree from a top university in an analytics-heavy major (e.g., Engineering or Economics) and/or a graduate degree from a top university in Engineering, Economics, or Business

Experience leading day-to-day activities and improving processes

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the desire to run through walls to deliver outcomes

Experience with reading and writing SQL