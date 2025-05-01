Strategic Product Associate

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8+ years, we’ve been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. We’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

As we expand our frontier data products – including datasets that improve advanced reasoning capabilities – we’re seeking a high-energy Associate Strategic Product Manager to turn insights and research into customer impact. This Associate Strategic Product Managers will work closely with cross-functional stakeholders within our company, including ML Research, Operations, and Finance. The Strategic Product Management team’s goals include technical partnership with industry-leading researchers and machine-learning engineers, building actionable competitive and market insights, and developing repeatable, innovative products to support the advancement of Generative AI models.

This role will require a combination of analytical, go-to-market, technical stakeholder management, product management, and operations work. The ideal candidate has a strong entrepreneurial mindset, works well with a diverse range of profiles, is comfortable getting in front of technical stakeholders to drive “must-win” outcomes, and has experience writing and presenting in front of executives.

You will:

Drive cross-functional workstreams with Ops, Finance, and GTM to launch new data products and refine existing pipelines

Build persuasive sales collateral (e.g., pitch decks, one-pagers, case studies) and customer reports that position our frontier datasets and evaluation services

Partner with ML Research to package their findings into formats that customers can act on

Roll up your sleeves alongside our Ops teams to analyze data

Synthesize market trends, customer feedback, and internal priorities into insights for product development

Communicate effectively and present findings to senior leaders in a structured manner

Ideally, you’d have:

2+ years of experience in a consulting or technical role

A Bachelors degree in computer science, analytics, or equivalent

Strong experience in coding and querying (preferable experience with SQL and Python)

Experience conducting data analyses and producing executive-level reports or presentations to share findings.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Excitement to do intense, high-impact work and ability to solve difficult problems in high-stakes environments. This will usually involve getting into the weeds to ensure the success of “must-win” project

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $116,000 — $139,000 USD