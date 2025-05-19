Product Manager, Red Team

Scale is at the forefront of the AI revolution, working with some of the largest companies in the world to unlock the potential of Generative AI for their business.

We provide critical AI Safety & Red Team services and products to leading foundation-model builders to inform their release decisions and product policies. We also support the world’s largest and most forward thinking enterprises to ensure the responsible and secure deployment of AI systems. Our offerings include rigorous testing, vulnerability assessments, ethical AI evaluations, and solutions to strengthen the safety and security of their AI deployments. These services are often powered by the Scale GenAI Platform, which provides a full-stack environment for testing and evaluating AI agent safety.

We are seeking an experienced Product Manager to join our AI Safety & Red Team organization and play a pivotal role in ensuring the responsible development and deployment of AI solutions. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of software engineering principles and practices, deep experience with ML/AI application development, and a demonstrated focus on AI safety and security. You will be responsible for owning products and offerings related to AI safety, red teaming, and ethical AI considerations for one or many customers.

You will:

Develop enterprise-grade AI safety solutions that leverage cutting-edge AI to ensure responsible and secure AI deployments at world-class companies across many industries.

Work closely with the AI Safety & Red Team leadership and customers to determine and execute the product strategy for AI safety and red teaming initiatives.

Own end-to-end product development for AI safety features, including understanding potential risks, defining safety requirements, managing development and testing of red teaming exercises, and ensuring secure launches.

Lead cross-functional teams within the AI Safety & Red Team organization, including engineering, research, and red-teaming experts.

Develop a point of view and execute on turning AI safety and red teaming methodologies into repeatable software and services that we can commercialize across the industry.

Ideally, you’d have:

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience

4+ years of experience in building ML-powered products, with a focus on AI safety, security, or related domains. Experience in enterprise-facing products is a plus.

Strong understanding of generative AI technologies, their applications in enterprise settings, and potential safety and security risks.

Experience conducting or managing red teaming exercises, vulnerability assessments, or ethical AI evaluations.

Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with high ambiguity and a strong commitment to ethical AI practices.

Exceptional leadership, presentation, and communication skills with the ability to influence cross-functional teams and articulate AI safety concerns.

Some coding experience (Python)

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $164,800 — $230,000 USD