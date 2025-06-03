Recruiting Scheduler, Contract

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a Recruiting Scheduler. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our Recruiting team is growing and has ambitious goals. Recruiting Schedulers who join today will help schedule and coordinate interviews, provide exceptional candidate experience, and help develop strategies that will scale alongside the new challenges we’re facing. Many of our greatest challenges are yet to be solved, and we're looking to hire a Recruiting Scheduler who is excited to tackle them.

About the Role:

We are looking for a talented and experienced Recruiting Scheduler, Contractor (6-month contract, with possibility to extend to 1 year) based in San Francisco, New York or US remote to join our team and participate in the hiring process from beginning to end. You’ll be directly working with our hiring partners, recruiters and candidates to create a personal and creative recruiting experience!

You will:

Schedule, coordinate, and confirm candidate interviews across multiple time zones (including international.)

Handle all cancellations and reschedule interviews promptly and efficiently.

Communicate changes to relevant parties and update internal systems accordingly.

Act independently to resolve scheduling conflicts and challenges.

Ideally you have:

Looking for 0-1 years of relevant experience.

Experience managing fast pace, high-volume scheduling across multiple timezones.

Experience with common Talent/Recruiting tools and systems, such as Greenhouse, Modernloop, Goodtime.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $72,000 — $86,400 USD