As an Instructional Designer,you will be the architect of engaging and effective learning experiences across our diverse teams, including Ops, Engineering, IPS, Product, and more. You will transform our current training approach from generic onboarding materials to tailored, dynamic learning programs that cater to the specific roles, levels, and learning styles of our employees. Working in close collaboration with the Senior Technical Writer, you will design and develop innovative learning solutions that ensure optimal knowledge retention and drive rapid performance improvement in our fast-paced, evolving environment.
The role involves a combination of data analysis, roll-up-your-sleeves operations, curriculum and materials development, and lots of face-time with different teams across the business. You will be responsible for executing on developing our training curriculum, helping design and refine our training materials, monitoring the efficacy of our training, and brainstorming and iterating on how we can improve.
The ideal candidate has a strong entrepreneurial mindset, is high-ownership and comfortable working in ambiguity, is exceptionally personable, and is passionate about helping people learn.
You will:
- Conduct thorough knowledge & needs assessments to identify knowledge and skill gaps across various teams and roles.
- Design and develop comprehensive learning programs. Develop a variety of learning content, including e-learning modules, video tutorials, interactive simulations, job aids, and instructor-led training materials.
- Incorporate diverse learning modalities to cater to different learning styles.
- Apply instructional design principles and methodologies (e.g., ADDIE, SAM) to create engaging and effective learning experiences.
- Work closely with cross-functional teams and stakeholders (engineers, product managers, operators and other subject matter experts) to gather, synthesize, and translate complex technical information into user-friendly effective training modules.
- Manage and maintain learning content within the LMS, ensuring accessibility and ease of use.
- Develop and implement evaluation strategies to measure the effectiveness of learning programs and identify areas for improvement.
Ideally, you’d have:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Instructional Design, Educational Technology, or a related field.
- 3+ years of experience in instructional design, preferably in a technology or software development environment.
- Proven experience in designing and developing engaging and effective learning programs for diverse audiences.
- Strong understanding of instructional design principles and methodologies (e.g., ADDIE, SAM).
- Experience with e-learning development tools (e.g., Articulate 360, Adobe Captivate, Camtasia).
- Familiarity with Learning Management Systems (LMS). (e.g., TalentLMS, Seismic, Cypher, …)
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across diverse teams.
- Excellent project management skills.
- Entrepreneurial experience and mindset - you are excited about building things from scratch and are highly adaptable to constant change.
- Product Ops Experience
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
