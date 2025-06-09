Sales Development Intern

Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
Scale is offering a 12-week summer internship for motivated college seniors or recent 2025 graduates who are eager to learn about sales in the exciting field of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. This internship is a fantastic opportunity to gain hands-on experience, develop valuable skills, and explore a career path in Sales Development.
This position will report to the Head of Enterprise Business Development and will focus on learning and supporting the Enterprise sales team with outbound prospecting, identifying, and qualifying potential sales opportunities.
During this internship, you will:
- Learn about generating new business opportunities through prospecting, research, and outbound to Enterprise accounts.
- Develop skills in writing tailored and personalized cold outbound messages to secure meetings with target contacts.
- Observe and participate in qualification conversations with Senior Executives in target accounts.
- Learn to effectively communicate the value of Scale and our products to potential customers.
- Collaborate with sales, product, and marketing teams to understand the sales process.
- Support the Enterprise Sales Development team in achieving targets.
What we're looking for in an intern:
- Recent 2025 graduate with a Bachelor’s degree or currently enrolled in a Bachelor's degree program with a graduation date in 2025 or Spring 2026
- Be available for a Summer 2025 (June/July start) internship
- Strong interest for a career in sales and a desire to learn about Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively
- Organized and able to work well in a fast-paced environment
- Prior experience with sales internships, clubs, or other relevant work experience cold calling, email writing, company research, and prospecting
Ideally you’d have:
- Some basic knowledge or interest in AI, Computer Vision, or SaaS technologies
- A self-motivated and persistent mindset
- A collaborative spirit and willingness to receive feedback and coaching
- Enthusiasm for sales and friendly competition
- Familiarity with CRM or sales tools (e.g., Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, ZoomInfo)
Benefits:
- Opportunity to work in SFHQ or NYC office
- Fun in office perks including, catered lunch, snacks, monthly office activities, etc.
- Valuable sales learning experience and career mentorship
- Exposure to the Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence industry
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.