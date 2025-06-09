Sales Development Intern

Scale is offering a 12-week summer internship for motivated college seniors or recent 2025 graduates who are eager to learn about sales in the exciting field of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. This internship is a fantastic opportunity to gain hands-on experience, develop valuable skills, and explore a career path in Sales Development.

This position will report to the Head of Enterprise Business Development and will focus on learning and supporting the Enterprise sales team with outbound prospecting, identifying, and qualifying potential sales opportunities.

During this internship, you will:

Learn about generating new business opportunities through prospecting, research, and outbound to Enterprise accounts.

Develop skills in writing tailored and personalized cold outbound messages to secure meetings with target contacts.

Observe and participate in qualification conversations with Senior Executives in target accounts.

Learn to effectively communicate the value of Scale and our products to potential customers.

Collaborate with sales, product, and marketing teams to understand the sales process.

Support the Enterprise Sales Development team in achieving targets.

What we're looking for in an intern:

Recent 2025 graduate with a Bachelor’s degree or currently enrolled in a Bachelor's degree program with a graduation date in 2025 or Spring 2026

Be available for a Summer 2025 (June/July start) internship

Strong interest for a career in sales and a desire to learn about Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively

Organized and able to work well in a fast-paced environment

Prior experience with sales internships, clubs, or other relevant work experience cold calling, email writing, company research, and prospecting

Ideally you’d have:

Some basic knowledge or interest in AI, Computer Vision, or SaaS technologies

A self-motivated and persistent mindset

A collaborative spirit and willingness to receive feedback and coaching

Enthusiasm for sales and friendly competition

Familiarity with CRM or sales tools (e.g., Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, ZoomInfo)

Benefits:

Opportunity to work in SFHQ or NYC office

Fun in office perks including, catered lunch, snacks, monthly office activities, etc.

Valuable sales learning experience and career mentorship

Exposure to the Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence industry