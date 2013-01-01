Skip decided to automate the enforcement of local parking regulations by creating a machine learning model that can classify images. To train the model, they needed training and validation data annotated according to specific instruction sets. The annotation task would entail classifying whether an image of a parked scooter is in compliance with the local regulations. The instructions vary based on the city, resulting in a complex data annotation project.





Skip looked into various solutions for its data annotation needs, but chose Scale AI for the ease of use, rapid turnaround time, and the ability to classify images based on complex instruction sets. “Scale AI proved to be a valuable data annotation partner for our City Operations Team,” said Greg Stewart, Central Operations Project Manager, “providing us high quality of training and validation data that helped us significantly improve the accuracy of our image classification models.