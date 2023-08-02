Scale AI logo

Embodied AI

Powering the Next Generation of Foundational Robotics.

Product Overview

The Data Foundry for Embodied AI

Bespoke Million Hour Datasets

Overcome data constraints with massive, robotics datasets, customized for your program.

Data Diversity by Default

Improve model robustness by training on data collected from different embodiments, environments, and tasks.

Enriched with Annotations

Boost model performance with multi-modal labels and human evaluations of demonstrations.

Petabyte-scale Deliveries

Powered by data center-grade networking infrastructure engineered for maximum throughput.

Key Features

Comprehensive Embodiment Portfolio

Robotless Field Collection

Smart grippers and glasses capturing human demonstrations

Bimanual Leader-Follower Systems

Advanced robotic data collection platforms

Exoskeleton Humanoid Platforms

Next-generation embodied data capture1

Expansive Environments

Expand beyond the warehouse with data collected from residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

Improve generalization by training on diverse environments, tasks, and hardware configurations

Accelerate Your Development

Task Diversity

From basic manipulation to complex, multi-step procedures long-horizon tasks

  • Enhance Performance and achieve higher success rates on complex manipulation tasks

Quality Assurance

Rigorous validation + calibration protocols ensure the highest quality data

  • Reduce Total Cost of Data Ownership by leveraging Scale's infrastructure rather than building in-house

San Francisco-Based Advantage

Headquartered in San Francisco

  • At the center of AI and robotics innovation, we work alongside the world's cutting-edge robotics labs, startups, and industry leaders, such as Physical Intelligence.

Robotics-Specific Expertise

Our team includes roboticist, ML engineers, and hardware system designers with firsthand experience in real-world deployments

  • We understand the intricacies of robot perception, control loops, and safety constraints — ensuring our data is easily ingestible for training embodied systems.

High Quality Annotations

Generate high-quality, human-reviewed annotations

  • Today, we leverage AI solutions to produce consistent, high-quality annotations on the timelines our customers require.

Security and Compliance

Committed to meeting the highest standards of data integrity, provenance, and compliance.

  • Our infrastructure supports GDPR, CCPA, and customer-specific audit requirements, with optional onshore data processing. We are SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

Use Cases

Train on environment-appropriate tasks executed by skilled workforces

Key Advantages

vs. Public Datasets: Orders of magnitude more data with greater diversity

vs. In-house Collection: Faster, more cost-effective with established infrastructure to scale

vs. Single-Purpose Collections: Broader generalization potential across domains

vs. Academic Initiatives: Commercial-grade quality with comprehensive validation

Break Through the Data Bottleneck

