Embodied AI
Powering the Next Generation of Foundational Robotics.
The Data Foundry for Embodied AI
Bespoke Million Hour Datasets
Overcome data constraints with massive, robotics datasets, customized for your program.
Data Diversity by Default
Improve model robustness by training on data collected from different embodiments, environments, and tasks.
Enriched with Annotations
Boost model performance with multi-modal labels and human evaluations of demonstrations.
Petabyte-scale Deliveries
Powered by data center-grade networking infrastructure engineered for maximum throughput.
Comprehensive Embodiment Portfolio
Robotless Field Collection
Smart grippers and glasses capturing human demonstrations
Bimanual Leader-Follower Systems
Advanced robotic data collection platforms
Exoskeleton Humanoid Platforms
Next-generation embodied data capture1
Expansive Environments
Expand beyond the warehouse with data collected from residential, commercial, and industrial settings.
Improve generalization by training on diverse environments, tasks, and hardware configurations
Accelerate Your Development
Task Diversity
From basic manipulation to complex, multi-step procedures long-horizon tasks
Enhance Performance and achieve higher success rates on complex manipulation tasks
Quality Assurance
Rigorous validation + calibration protocols ensure the highest quality data
Reduce Total Cost of Data Ownership by leveraging Scale's infrastructure rather than building in-house
San Francisco-Based Advantage
Headquartered in San Francisco
At the center of AI and robotics innovation, we work alongside the world's cutting-edge robotics labs, startups, and industry leaders, such as Physical Intelligence.
Robotics-Specific Expertise
Our team includes roboticist, ML engineers, and hardware system designers with firsthand experience in real-world deployments
We understand the intricacies of robot perception, control loops, and safety constraints — ensuring our data is easily ingestible for training embodied systems.
High Quality Annotations
Generate high-quality, human-reviewed annotations
Today, we leverage AI solutions to produce consistent, high-quality annotations on the timelines our customers require.
Security and Compliance
Committed to meeting the highest standards of data integrity, provenance, and compliance.
Our infrastructure supports GDPR, CCPA, and customer-specific audit requirements, with optional onshore data processing. We are SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.
Train on environment-appropriate tasks executed by skilled workforces
Key Advantages
vs. Public Datasets: Orders of magnitude more data with greater diversity
vs. In-house Collection: Faster, more cost-effective with established infrastructure to scale
vs. Single-Purpose Collections: Broader generalization potential across domains
vs. Academic Initiatives: Commercial-grade quality with comprehensive validation