Panel: Combining AI and Human Insights to Accelerate AI Adoption in eCommerce

Sebastian Barrios, VP of Technology at Mercado Libre, Pranam Kolari, Sr. Director of Engineering at Walmart Technology, and Jason Sleight, Group Tech Lead at Yelp join Aatish Nayak, Head of Content and Language at Scale AI in an expert panel. The panel will discuss how the field is leveraging advancements in AI/ML to accelerate the world’s move to online retail. We’ll also explore the various challenges on the path to making these technologies work at global scale.