Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
Scale at NeurIPS 2024
Scale AI is laying the foundation for AI innovation, serving as the engine for building, deploying, and evaluating AI.
Join our Sessions at NeurIPS
Scale AI’s mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. By advancing research, we aim to create AI systems capable of solving complex, human-level problems.solving complex, human-level problems.
Planning In Natural Language Improves LLM Search For Code Generation
Workshop Details
Workshop
Date: Sun, December 15, 2024
Time: 3:35 - 5:00 PM
Location: West Ballroom B
Learning Goal-Conditioned Representations for Language Reward Models
Presentation Details
Poster Session 3
Date: Wed, December 11, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Location: Poster Room - TBD
A Careful Examination of Large Language Model Performance on Grade School Arithmetic
Presentation Details
Poster Session 1
Date: Thurs, December 12, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Location: Poster Room - TBD
Frontier Data
Scale's frontier research produces specialized training data for the next generation of AI systems.
Agent Data
Training data that enables AI to interact with computers like humans do—teaching models to use tools, navigate interfaces, and execute real-world tasks through direct computer interaction.
Complex Reasoning Data
Datasets that teach LLMs to solve complex problems through structured, step-by-step thinking—enabling models to break down challenging tasks and validate their reasoning.
Generative AI Data Engine
Enables rapid creation of tailored, high-quality datasets curated by vetted subject matter experts to train the world’s most advanced models.
Scale's Generative AI Data Engine combines automation and human intelligence to rapidly generate training data tailored to your specific AI goals and data needs
Improve Your Models By Improving Your Data
High-quality training data, curated by subject matter experts, is crucial for developing powerful, accurate, Generative AI models.