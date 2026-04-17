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Past Event

ICCV (International Conference on Computer Vision)

2-6 Oct 2023

AUTOMOTIVE DATA ENGINE

Scale Automotive Data Engine Demos

The Scale Data Engine consists of all the tools and features you need to collect, curate, and annotate data, as well as evaluate models for improvement. Rewatch our latest demos for 3D, Mapping, and 2D data.

Data Engine: 3D Calibration Demo

Data Engine: 3D Frameless Demo

Data Engine: 3D Sensor Fusion Demo

Data Engine: Mapping Demo

Data Engine: Model Debugging Demo

Data Engine: Annotation Project Creation Demo

Data Engine: 2D Auto Annotate Demo

Data Engine: 2D Smart Tracking Demo

Generative AI

Spellbook & Enterprise Generative AI Platform Demos

If you are looking to apply Generative AI solutions, The Scale Enterprise Generative AI Platform (EGP) provides a full-stack solution. Rewatch our latest Spellbook and Enterprise Copilot demos.

Generative AI - Building a Restaurant Recommendation App in Spellbook

Generative AI - Enterprise Copilot Demo

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