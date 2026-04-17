Past Event
ICCV (International Conference on Computer Vision)
2-6 Oct 2023
AUTOMOTIVE DATA ENGINE
Scale Automotive Data Engine Demos
The Scale Data Engine consists of all the tools and features you need to collect, curate, and annotate data, as well as evaluate models for improvement. Rewatch our latest demos for 3D, Mapping, and 2D data.
Data Engine: 3D Calibration Demo
Data Engine: 3D Frameless Demo
Data Engine: 3D Sensor Fusion Demo
Data Engine: Mapping Demo
Data Engine: Model Debugging Demo
Data Engine: Annotation Project Creation Demo
Data Engine: 2D Auto Annotate Demo
Data Engine: 2D Smart Tracking Demo
Generative AI
Spellbook & Enterprise Generative AI Platform Demos
If you are looking to apply Generative AI solutions, The Scale Enterprise Generative AI Platform (EGP) provides a full-stack solution. Rewatch our latest Spellbook and Enterprise Copilot demos.
Generative AI - Building a Restaurant Recommendation App in Spellbook
Generative AI - Enterprise Copilot Demo
Resources
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