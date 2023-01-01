nuScenes by Motional

Large-scale open source dataset for autonomous driving.

Overview

Support for computer vision and autonomous driving research

Data Collection

Careful scene planning by Motional

Car Setup

Vehicle, Sensor and Camera Details

    • 12Hz capture frequency
    • Evetar Lens N118B05518W F1.8 f5.5mm 1/1.8"
    • 1/1.8" CMOS sensor of 1600x1200 resolution
    • Bayer8 format for 1 byte per pixel encoding
    • 1600x900 ROI is cropped from the original resolution to reduce processing and transmission bandwidth
    • Auto exposure with exposure time limited to the maximum of 20 ms
    • Images are unpacked to BGR format and compressed to JPEG
    6
    Cameras
    • 20Hz capture frequency
    • 32 beams, 1080 (+-10) points per ring
    • 32 channels
    • 360° Horizontal FOV, +10° to -30° Vertical FOV, uniform azimuth angles
    • 80m-100m Range, Usable returns up to 70 meters, ± 2 cm accuracy
    • Up to ~1.39 Million Points per Second
    1
    Spinning LiDAR
    • 77GHz
    • 13Hz capture frequency
    • Independently measures distance and velocity in one cycle using Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave
    • Up to 250m distance
    • Velocity accuracy of ±0.1 km/h
    5
    Long Range RADAR Sensor

Flythrough of the nuScenes Teaser

Sensor Calibration

Our multi-sensor dataset uses sensors that have been calibrated for the extrinsics and intrinsics of every sensor

  • LiDAR extrinsics

  • Camera extrinsics

  • Camera intrinsic calibration

  • IMU extrinsics

Car Sensors

Sensor Synchronization

Sensor Synchronization Capture

Data Annotation

Complex Label Taxonomy

Scene 1

Instances Per Label

493,322

vehicle.car

208,240

human.pedestrian.adult

152,087

movable_object.barrier

208,240

movable_object.trafficcone

88,519

vehicle.truck

24,860

vehicle.trailer

14,671

vehicle.construction

14,501

vehicle.bus.rigid

More details

Get Started with nuScenes

Sensor Synchronization Capture