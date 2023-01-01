PandaSet

Overview

Sophisticated LiDAR technology meets high-quality data annotation

Data Collection

Complex Driving Scenarios in Urban Environments

Car Setup

Vehicle, Sensor and Camera Details

    • 10 Hz capture frequency
    • 1/2.7” CMOS sensor of 1920x1080 resolution
    • Images are unpacked to YUV 4:4:4 format and compressed to JPEG
    5
    Wide-Angle Cameras
    • 10 Hz capture frequency
    • 1/2.7” CMOS sensor of 1920x1080 resolution
    • Images are unpacked to YUV 4:4:4 format and compressed to JPEG
    1
    Long-Focus Camera
    • 1x Spinning LiDARs
    • 64 channels
    • 200m range @ 10% reflectivity
    • 360° horizontal FOV; 40° vertical FOV (-25° to +15°)
    • 0.2° horizontal angular resolution (10 Hz); 0.167° vertical angular resolution (finest)
    • 10 Hz capture frequency
    1
    Pandar64: Mechanical Spinning LiDAR
    • Equivalent to 150 channels at 10 Hz
    • 300m range @ 10% reflectivity
    • 60° horizontal FOV; 20° vertical FOV (-10° to +10° with ±5° offset, configurable)
    • 0.1° horizontal angular resolution; 0.07° vertical angular resolution (finest) at 10 Hz
    • 10 Hz capture frequency
    1
    PandarGT: Solid-State LiDAR

PandarGT Road Test

Sensor Calibration

Data alignment between sensors and cameras

  • LiDAR extrinsics

  • Camera extrinsics

  • Camera intrinsic calibration

  • IMU extrinsics

Car Sensors

Data Annotation

Complex Label Taxonomy

Scene #1

Get Started with PandaSet

High-quality open-source dataset for autonomous driving.

