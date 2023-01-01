Guaranteed Task Completion Time
Enterprise-grade SLAs include task completion times and tasks can be rapidly scaled up and down to meet your requirements.
Powering Computer Vision for manufacturing with highly accurate training and validation data.
Pixel Perfection
Multiple Classes
Multiple Shapes
Each enterprise customer is paired with a dedicated engagement manager who will ensure smooth on-boarding and continued data delivery.
Enterprise engagements provide upfront and volume-based discounts, and is the most cost-effective solution for high-quality labels. Plus with Scale AI, there are no platform fees.
Autonomous Robotics tasks submitted to the platform are first pre-labeled by our proprietary ML-model, then manually reviewed by highly trained workers depending on the ML model confidence scores. All tasks receive additional layers of both human and ML-driven checks.
The resulting accuracy is consistently higher than what a human or synthetic labeling approach can achieve independently.