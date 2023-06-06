Past Event
Scale Gov AI Summit
6 Jun 2023
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AI in the Era of Strategic Competition
Scale's CEO, Alexandr Wang was joined by forward-thinking leaders within the government and commercial spaces to discuss key opportunities and challenges of the AI revolution within the United States government.
Keynote Presentation, Alexandr Wang
Remarks, Rep. Mike Gallagher
Panel Discussion with Andrew Makridis, Rep. Mac Thornberry, and Michèle Flournoy, moderated by Lee Hudson
Fireside Chat with Senator Mike Rounds, Senator Mark Warner, moderated by Alexandr Wang
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