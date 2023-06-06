← BackPAST EVENT

Scale Gov AI Summit

6 Jun 2023

AI in the Era of Strategic Competition

Keynote Presentation, Alexandr Wang

Remarks, Rep. Mike Gallagher

Panel Discussion with Andrew Makridis, Rep. Mac Thornberry, and Michèle Flournoy, moderated by Lee Hudson

Fireside Chat with Senator Mike Rounds, Senator Mark Warner, moderated by Alexandr Wang

