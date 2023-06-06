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Past Event

Scale Gov AI Summit

6 Jun 2023

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AI in the Era of Strategic Competition

Scale's CEO, Alexandr Wang was joined by forward-thinking leaders within the government and commercial spaces to discuss key opportunities and challenges of the AI revolution within the United States government.

Keynote Presentation, Alexandr Wang

Remarks, Rep. Mike Gallagher

Panel Discussion with Andrew Makridis, Rep. Mac Thornberry, and Michèle Flournoy, moderated by Lee Hudson

Fireside Chat with Senator Mike Rounds, Senator Mark Warner, moderated by Alexandr Wang

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