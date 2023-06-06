Scale Gov AI Summit

Watch on-demand
AI in the Era of Strategic Competition
Keynote Presentation, Alexandr Wang
Remarks, Rep. Mike Gallagher
Panel Discussion with Andrew Makridis, Rep. Mac Thornberry, and Michèle Flournoy, moderated by Lee Hudson
Fireside Chat with Senator Mike Rounds, Senator Mark Warner, moderated by Alexandr Wang
