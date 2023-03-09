Scale appoints Francis deSouza as the new CEOLearn more
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Webinar: LLM Prompt Engineering and RLHF: History and Techniques

9 Mar 2023

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Scale is a sophisticated technical partner that provides artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for critical U.S. government platforms, sensor systems, and data types. We set the commercial standard, lead the market, and apply those capabilities to our federal work.

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LLM Prompt Engineering and RLHF: History and Techniques

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