Past Event
Webinar: LLM Prompt Engineering and RLHF: History and Techniques9 Mar 2023
Defense
Scale is a sophisticated technical partner that provides artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for critical U.S. government platforms, sensor systems, and data types. We set the commercial standard, lead the market, and apply those capabilities to our federal work.
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LLM Prompt Engineering and RLHF: History and Techniques
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