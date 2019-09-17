Scale AI Selected as One of America's Most Promising AI Companies

Building on the news of our Series C round of funding valuing Scale AI over $1B, and our selection as one of LinkedIn’s Top Startups in the US, we are pleased to be selected as one of Forbes AI 50: America’s Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies.

Three years ago, we started Scale to tackle the most critical bottleneck in modern AI development: generating robust training data. It was a problem born out of our own frustrations building AI models—the majority of our time was spent on producing high quality data rather than building the model itself. This first-hand experience inspired us to solve the data problem for everybody.

All companies recognized on the Forbes list leverage artificial intelligence as a core part of their business model and future success. A panel of experts selected the list based on the technology, business model, customers and financials. We are big believers in the transformational impact of AI over the coming decades, and we are proud of our work in enabling our customers to build incredible AI products more quickly.

There has never been a better time to join Scale. If you’re interested in working with us, take a look at all of our open positions!