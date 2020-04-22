Now Available: Scale Document

Scale AI is pleased to announce the launch of Scale Document - our endpoint for the secure processing of documents.

Advancements in natural language processing (NLP) technologies have spurred initiatives across a wide range of industries to digitize document-based content. Led by the logistics, banking, financial services, and insurance industries, the intelligent document processing (IDP) market is expected to reach $1.1 billion by the end of 2020 according to research conducted by the Everest Group.

Scale Document builds on the previously released Scale Text product to better address customers with document processing and understanding use cases with tailored features.

Multi-line transcription: one of many ML-powered tooling features to accelerate human review.

Capable of supporting a range of inputs from PDFs, Microsoft Word Documents, JPEGs and more, Scale Document has a few key features:

Machine learning to automatically classify and pre-label documents while also accelerating human review with active tooling. In addition to increasing the quality of documents delivered, this also enables the turnaround time for tasks to be as fast as a few hours to meet critical business requirements. (The workflow for how a document is processed is below.)

Anonymization of personally identifiable information (PII) either with name and face blurring or placement of dummy content ensures compliance with data privacy principles.

Flexible and varying levels of workforce security. Customers can select a global or U.S.-based workforce with options to add background checks or annotation in secure facilities depending on requirements. Our global work-from-home workforce also ensures continued delivery of data.

The ML + human-in-the-loop workflow that processes documents at high quality and with fast turnaround.

Rigorously tested by a handful of customers during a private beta, Classification, Multilingual Transcription and Data Extraction annotation provide fine-grained understanding of document type, and allows for the ability to extract and understand document content and generate responses based off of document content, such as approving invoices or flagging applications for human review.

