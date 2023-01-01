The Standard Team selected Scale for their expertise in working with large data sets. “It was easy to get started with Scale AI because they had the platform and the people with the skillset to perform the annotation tasks we needed,” noted Puccio. “While we’re much bigger now and could potentially handle the volume of annotation tasks, why would we want to? ... We believe we should leave data annotation to experts like Scale so we can focus on perfecting the retail shopping experience with regard to the use of AI,” Puccio concluded.





By working with Scale, the Standard team have been able to focus on other aspects of their business, such as the collection of data and offering more support services to their customers.