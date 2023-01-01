Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
Retail & eCommerce
Powering eCommerce with AI solutions and accurate, robust, and up-to-date data.
use cases
Flexible AI Ops platform to power innovation in retail and eCommerce
Catalog
Fuel engagement, discoverability, and conversion with clean, rich product data.
Catalog creation and merchant onboarding
Attribute enrichment and categorization
Product matching and deduplication
Content Understanding
Enrich, analyze, and moderate your content to improve platform experiences.
Data enrichment
Content intelligence
Sensitive content
Personalization and Search
Boost relevance and provide recommendations to increase conversion.
Ad and query relevance
Product recommendations
Targeted offers
benefits
Realize the benefits of AI for eCommerce and Retail
Enhance customer experience
Understand customer sentiment, personalize recommendations, improve search relevance, and deliver targeted offers. With Scale, you can create the best customer experience throughout the shopping journey.
Maximize profitability
Achieve maximum conversion, reduce cart abandonment rates, and increase customer retention. Scale provides you cost and speed advantages to grow your business and gain an edge over competitors.
Improve operational efficiency
Accelerate merchant onboarding, address long-tail product and content issues, and scale marketplaces. Partner with Scale to build robust operational processes.
WHY SCALE
Deliver Value Faster with Deep ML Expertise
Data flywheel
Scale has experience designing sophisticated pipelines for product categories ranging from fashion to grocery. Our expertise helps build increasingly powerful automation to tackle long-tail issues.
Hybrid technology and operations
As trusted technical partners to some of the world’s most ambitious AI teams, Scale’s robust ML solutions combined with a global workforce enable high volume while maintaining human-level accuracy.
End-to-end expertise
Scale understands customers’ unique needs for data management and offers flexible, end-to-end customized solutions. We reduce customer overhead by fully managing product taxonomies, edge cases, and quality guidelines.