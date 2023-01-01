use cases

Flexible AI Ops platform to power innovation in retail and eCommerce

  • Catalog

    Fuel engagement, discoverability, and conversion with clean, rich product data.

    • Catalog creation and merchant onboarding

    • Attribute enrichment and categorization

    • Product matching and deduplication

  • Conversational AI

    Content Understanding

    Enrich, analyze, and moderate your content to improve platform experiences.

    • Data enrichment

    • Content intelligence

    • Sensitive content

  • Personalization

    Personalization and Search

    Boost relevance and provide recommendations to increase conversion.

    • Ad and query relevance

    • Product recommendations

    • Targeted offers

benefits

Realize the benefits of AI for eCommerce and Retail

  • Enhance customer experience

    Understand customer sentiment, personalize recommendations, improve search relevance, and deliver targeted offers. With Scale, you can create the best customer experience throughout the shopping journey.

  • Maximize profitability

    Achieve maximum conversion, reduce cart abandonment rates, and increase customer retention. Scale provides you cost and speed advantages to grow your business and gain an edge over competitors.

  • Improve operational efficiency

    Accelerate merchant onboarding, address long-tail product and content issues, and scale marketplaces. Partner with Scale to build robust operational processes.

WHY SCALE

Deliver Value Faster with Deep ML Expertise

  • Data flywheel

    Scale has experience designing sophisticated pipelines for product categories ranging from fashion to grocery. Our expertise helps build increasingly powerful automation to tackle long-tail issues.

  • Hybrid technology and operations

    As trusted technical partners to some of the world’s most ambitious AI teams, Scale’s robust ML solutions combined with a global workforce enable high volume while maintaining human-level accuracy.

  • End-to-end expertise

    Scale understands customers’ unique needs for data management and offers flexible, end-to-end customized solutions. We reduce customer overhead by fully managing product taxonomies, edge cases, and quality guidelines.

